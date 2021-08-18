Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Gossip Girl' 2.0 Shows The Pitfalls of Reboot Culture

Posted by 
Vice
Vice
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This article includes spoilers for the Gossip Girl reboot. Before I do anything else, I have to come out to you as a hater, both in general (this glass stays half empty baby), and also specifically: in this instance, the particular thing I hate is ‘reboot’ culture. Everything now is a reboot, and we are expected to be excited about it. If it’s not a reboot, it’s part seventeen in a franchise. Both of these tendencies point towards a reality where a cultural object’s referencing of other popular artefacts from the past is intended to itself be taken as art.

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
20K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lorde
Person
Monet
Person
Tavi Gevinson
Person
Leighton Meester
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gossip Girl#Good Tv#Cw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Designers & Collectionspapermag.com

Tommy Dorfman to Star in New Balmain TV Series

Is this the new frontier in fashion product placement? A new series developed by Balmain could certainly signal such change. The Parisian label announced today it has partnered with UK network Channel to create a new short form drama series, which is being billed as the first time a fashion house has partnered with a major TV broadcaster.
TV & Videosinterviewmagazine.com

Gossip Girl‘s Emily Alyn Lind Is Not Who You Think She Is

Have you heard? Of course you’ve heard. This summer, HBO Max’s continuation of Gossip Girl (back with new episodes in November) is the only thing anyone can talk about— the show to watch, meme, and wax poetic over. Like its predecessor before it, the series has spawned a new legion of spicy, clever, and daring Upper East Side archetypes. Enter Emily Alyn Lind, the actor who plays Audrey Hope, a seemingly sheepish character with deceptively sharp edges and an even more deceptive character arc. In the series’ first season, Lind presents an effortless Upper East Side princess for a Gen Z audience—one who navigates family turmoil, a love triangle with Evan Mock and Thomas Doherty, and the return of Gossip Girl with trademark poise.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Teenage Angst Reigns in Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Brutal’ Video

Olivia Rodrigo has reunited with Petra Collins for the “Brutal” video, the opening track to her album Sour. As with the “Good 4 U” video Collins directed, “Brutal” is bombastic and packed with glittery teenage angst, as Rodrigo breaks her ankle on pointe shoes (ouch) and sits in a traffic jam à la Cher Horowitz in Clueless. She pouts on Instagram live, stands on top of high school desks, and sings from a dark, closed mall. Sadly, she does not parallel park. “‘Brutal’ music video is out now!” Rodrigo wrote on Instagram. “Had the best time ever making this. So so so grateful for Petra Collins, who constantly inspires me and who directed this video so incredibly. Hope you guys love the vid and all my teen angst lol.” Earlier this summer, Rodrigo dropped the Sour Prom Concert Film, performing songs from her album, which debuted on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. After months of delay, the album was released on vinyl last week. She’s also slated to perform at the 2021 VMAs next month, where she earned five nominations, including Best New Artist.
TV & Videostatler.com

Gossip Girl’s costume designer on the show’s Insta-savvy fashion evolution

Pulses quickened on discovery that Eric Daman, from the OG Gossip Girl, would be behind the costumes in the 2021 reboot. He’s the visionary that took the hairband stratospheric and helped entrench Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf in eternal fashion consciousness. But what does he have in store this time round? There’s a more youthful cast, gripped by their Instagram rather than a blog, and they’ve got a fresh new look, as Daman explains below...
TV SeriesElite Daily

Here's When To Expect Gossip Girl To Return

Writers of the original Gossip Girl always understood the fandom was there for the scandal. That goes for both the identity of the mysterious GG as well as the episodic contents of the show bearing her name, which made sure to deliver twists to make viewers scream. In the final installment of the reboot’s Season 1, Part 1, the new series remembered its manners and provided an array of affairs, with love, betrayal, and more. Now, thirsty fans are eager to know when Gossip Girl Season 1, Part 2 will arrive, but it may be a bit of a wait.
Moviesimdb.com

Hulu’s Queer Teen Love Story Adds Megan Mullally, Tyler Alvarez and Michelle Buteau

Hulu’s upcoming queer teen love story, directed by Sammi Cohen, has rounded out its cast. Emmy and SAG Award-winner Megan Mullally (“Will & Grace”), Tyler Alvarez (“Never Have I Ever”), Michelle Buteau (“First Wives Club”), Aasif Mandvi (“Evil”), Teala Dunn (“All Night”) and Isabella Ferreira join previously announced stars Rowan Blanchard and Auli’i Cravalho in the movie.
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Gossip Girl’: HBO Max Sets Fall Return For Second Half Of Season 1

HBO Max said Thursday that its Gossip Girl reboot will return in November for Part 2 of its first season with the final six episodes. A specific date was not announced. Like the original series, the new iteration of Gossip Girl, written by showrunner Joshua Safran, is based on the book by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developd by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, which ran from 2007-2012 on The CW. Nine years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens is introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The series...
TV SeriesDecider

When Will ‘Gossip Girl’ Episode 6 Premiere?

Last week Gossip Girl paid tribute to Serena, Blair, Dan, and Chuck. And this week it’s setting up the cliffhanger of the season. This week marks the premiere of Gossip Girl Episode 6, the first half of Season 1’s batch of episodes. We know you have questions about this reboot....
TV Seriesdailybruin.com

‘Gossip Girl’ season 1 recap – episode 6: ‘Parentsite’

Heads up, the parents of the filthy rich kids are making their landing. The sixth installment of “Gossip Girl” introduces the parents of Obie (Eli Brown) and Aki (Evan Mock) – and they have no intentions of playing nice. New drama unfolds as Zoya (Whitney Peak) finally meets Obie’s mother, Helena (Lyne Renée), a potent figure he has been afraid to disappoint. Through a tension-filled dinner and a controversial lawsuit, the episode illustrates the dominance wealthy individuals have over their community and its detrimental effects on their loved ones.
TV SeriesVanity Fair

Why Doesn’t the New Gossip Girl Feel Fun?

The rebooted Gossip Girl refreshingly centers Black voices—but the show stops short of engaging with resulting questions of status and power. We’ve come to the end of the first run of Gossip Girl’s much-hyped reboot, and after traipsing around HBO’s post-COVID fantasy New York with Julien, Zoya et. al for six weeks, we’re left with the question August always makes inevitable: did we have fun?
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

Where To Follow The Cast Of ‘Gossip Girl’ On Social Media

Gossip Girl‘s midseason finale airs this week, and personally I am going to miss them during the break. This iteration of Gossip Girl is so different from the original and that’s part of what makes us love it. We can’t stop talking about the drama, the chaos, and the laughter that it has given us so far.
TV Seriesramascreen.com

HBO Max Original Series GOSSIP GIRL To Return This November For Part Two Of First Season

GOSSIP GIRL will return in November with Part Two of its 12-episode first season with the final six episodes. Developed by showrunner Joshua Safran, a writer and executive producer on the original series, this extension of the pop culture classic takes us back to the Upper East Side finding a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. The series is based on the bestselling novels by Cecily von Ziegesar and the original show, developed by Josh Schwartz & Stephanie Savage, which ran from 2007-2012 on The CW.
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Gossip Girl reboot creator promises original cast cameos

HBO Max's reboot of the iconic show Gossip Girl will feature more cameos of actors from the original CW series when the show returns for the second half of the season in the autumn. Reboot creator Joshua Safran explained to TheWrap that though none of the original cast will return...
TV SeriesGamespot

Powerpuff Girls Reboot Show Loses Blossom Actor Chloe Bennet

Actor Chloe Bennet has left the upcoming live-action Powerpuff Girls reboot show. The Agents of SHIELD star was set to play the adult Blossom in Powerpuff, which is being developed by The CW. According to Deadline, Bennet has quit Powerpuff due to scheduling issues. The show's other main stars--Dove Cameron...

Comments / 0

Community Policy