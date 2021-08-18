Cancel
Applied Releases New Applied Marketing Automation Innovation

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

New Capabilities to Provide More Automation and Content Choice for Sales and Marketers to Target the Right Audience with the Right Message at the Right Time. Applied Systems announced the latest innovation of Applied Marketing Automation. Launched in September 2020, Applied Marketing Automation enables thousands of agents to easily create and deliver targeted, informative marketing campaigns to their customers and prospects by leveraging the application’s library of more than 1,000 pieces of relevant and timely P&C and Benefits curated content. The latest features expand the types of content to ebooks and custom content, present high-value pieces of content, and direct customers back to the agent’s website, further enabling agents to deliver the right content to the right audience at the right time.

aithority.com

