If you’re looking for a new TV but don’t want to break the bank with something from Sony or Samsung, you likely pivot to checking out something from TCL. The company has long been making and releasing fantastic wallet-friendly televisions, but until now, they have primarily been making use of Roku. Last week, TCL announced a new lineup of its 5-series and 6-series TVs that are running Google TV instead of Roku. And with many people still working from home, the company has now announced the TCL USB Cam.