We have a cluster with three HPE DL360 Gen10 hosts, it contains one host with an Intel 5100 series CPU and two with an Intel 5200 series CPU. We have the EVC level set to Skylake and everything is fine. We are trying to add a DL360 Gen10 Plus with an Intel Gold 6338 cpu but it fails stating the host's hardware does not support the cluster's current Enhanced vMotion Compatibility mode. The hosts are running 6.7 U3 with all the patches and the vcenter is is running the latest version of 7.0 U2 code. Even if we make a new cluster with evc enabled and put the Gen10 Plus host into it the highest level we can set the EVC to is Haswell. Is there some BiOS setting we missed or is the VMWare compatibility guide incorrect, because it clearly list SkyLake as a supported EVC level for the this server/CPU combination.