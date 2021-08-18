SMS students honored for patriotism, service
In keeping with a school-wide tradition, three Sequim Middle School students were awarded the Maxene Brandt Patriotic Youth Award near the end of the 2020-2021 academic year. Sixth-grader Clare Turella, seventh-grader James Dorrell and eight-grader Skylar Krzyworz were awarded the honors that were created to honor those middle school students who show patriotism through working in their community, being caring individuals and striving to do their best in school.www.sequimgazette.com
