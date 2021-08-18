Council OKs Edmonds Municipal Court reorganization and return to remote meetings; rejects unit lot subdivisions downtown
In a nearly four-hour meeting Tuesday night, the Edmonds City Council okayed a plan to reorganize the Edmonds Municipal Court; denied a proposal to allow unit lot subdivisions in the city’s business district zones and approved a professional services contract with Compass Health for social work services. The council also agreed to return to meeting remotely in light of a resurgence in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant.myedmondsnews.com
