Hall County, GA

Local government notes: Historic Preservation Commission meets, Hall Co gets new ADA

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
 7 days ago
There is an afternoon meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Historic Preservation Commission, a 5:30 session at the Government Building on Dougherty Street.

Jackson County is one of the fastest growing counties in north Georgia: the latest Census data show a 25 percent increase in Jackson County’s population since the last census in 2010, with now well north of 75 thousand people. Neighboring Banks County lost population, a decline of two percent, down to just over 18 thousand.

There is a special called meeting of the Elbert County Commission, underway at 5 o’clock this afternoon at the County Government Complex in Elberton.

The state Department of Juvenile Justice holds a jobs fair today in Hall County: it gets underway at 10 and lasts til 2 at the Regional Youth Detention Center in Gainesville.

There is a new Assistant District Attorney in the Northeastern Judicial Circuit: Lee Darragh, the DA for the Circuit that covers Hall County, says the job goes to veteran prosecutor Kelley Robertson. Robertson has worked as a prosecutor in Gainesville for the past 16 years.

City officials in Loganville say bonuses will be offered as retention benefits for Loganville city employees, with money coming more than two million federal dollars the city received from the American Rescue Plan.

