Elberton, GA

NE Ga police reports: drug arrests in Elberton, fire probed in Gainesville

By Tim Bryant
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office says bond has been denied two men who were arrested on methamphetamine charges: Ron Mills is 39 years old; Timothy Temples is 41. Both drug suspects are from Elberton.

Police in Gainesville are investigating the dumpster fire that burned two businesses in Gainesville, causing an estimated $10 thousand in damage.

A burglary ring contributing to the recent metro Atlanta crime wave has been busted, with millions in stolen property recovered and a dozen individuals indicted in Gwinnett County. Gwinnett Police say the two-year investigation evolved when detectives began noticing a pattern of burglaries targeting Asians across multiple counties and states back in 2019. The operation culminated with the arrests of twelve people on a total of 66 felony charges. More than $2 million in stolen property was recovered.

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

