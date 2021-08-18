Remnants of TS Fred cause damage in NE Ga

There are no reports of any serious injuries, but there is damage in the aftermath of Tuesday’s brush with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred: there were possible tornado touchdowns in Banks, Madison, and Oconee counties.

From WSB TV…

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall Monday afternoon in Florida and will bring heavy rain and risk of severe weather throughout Tuesday. It was downgraded to a tropical depression with Tuesday’s 5 a.m. update.

There were reports of trees down and localized flooding in north Georgia.

A huge tree fell on top of a home, hit a gas line and blocked an entire street in northeast Atlanta all morning.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was on Iverson Street where she spoke to the homeowner, who said he couldn’t believe the noise it made.

The tree hit one house and knocked out the gas line.

Neighbor watched as Georgia Power crews, Atlanta Gas Light and firefighters work to get the tree out of the way safely.

Crews are expected to take a while to clean up the area.

