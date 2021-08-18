Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Remnants of TS Fred cause damage in NE Ga

By Tim Bryant
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSm6N_0bUyEMjc00

There are no reports of any serious injuries, but there is damage in the aftermath of Tuesday’s brush with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred: there were possible tornado touchdowns in Banks, Madison, and Oconee counties.

From WSB TV…

Tropical Storm Fred made landfall Monday afternoon in Florida and will bring heavy rain and risk of severe weather throughout Tuesday. It was downgraded to a tropical depression with Tuesday’s 5 a.m. update.

There were reports of trees down and localized flooding in north Georgia.

A huge tree fell on top of a home, hit a gas line and blocked an entire street in northeast Atlanta all morning.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was on Iverson Street where she spoke to the homeowner, who said he couldn’t believe the noise it made.

The tree hit one house and knocked out the gas line.

Neighbor watched as Georgia Power crews, Atlanta Gas Light and firefighters work to get the tree out of the way safely.

Crews are expected to take a while to clean up the area.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
26K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
Oconee, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Oconee, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Georgia Power#North Georgia#Severe Weather#Tornado#Extreme Weather#Wsb Tv#Channel 2#Atlanta Gas Light#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Athens, GAPosted by
WGAU

Stormy weather? Forecasters say it could happen by this afternoon

Forecasters say there is the chance for thunderstorms for Athens and northeast Georgia later today. It’ll start off dry in north Georgia - but storms will be coming our way this afternoon. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the chance for rain will stick around Wednesday and Thursday.
Buford, GAPosted by
WGAU

Woman quarantining after possible COVID-19 exposure dies in fire; 4 children, babysitter survive

BUFORD, Ga. — A mother of four who was separated from her family while quarantining because of a possible exposure to COVID-19 died Wednesday in an early morning house fire, according to WSB-TV. Firefighters responded to a report of the blaze around 2:45 a.m. on the 100 block of Kennesaw Street NE, according to officials with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services. A neighbor called 911 and reported that a woman was in the basement and they weren’t sure if she could get out.
Mississippi StatePosted by
WGAU

The Latest: Mississippi child younger than 5 dies from COVID

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi health officials said Wednesday that a child younger than 5 has died from COVID-19. Dr. Paul Byers, the state epidemiologist, said it was the sixth pediatric death from the virus in Mississippi since the pandemic began. He said the Health Department would not provide any identifying information, including where the child lived.

Comments / 0

Community Policy