A-CC Commissioners approve coronavirus vaccine incentive plan

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners, meeting last night at City Hall, signed off on a plan to give $100 gift cards to those who get coronavirus vaccinations. Only about 40 percent of Athens residents are considered fully vaccinated against COVID 19. Mayor Kelly Girtz says the Athens plan is modeled after a similar effort in DeKalb County. Officials in Decatur says their coronavirus vaccination incentives apparently worked: more than 11 hundred COVID vaccines in a single day in DeKalb County, which offered $100 for each person who stepped forward for a shot.

The Medical Center in Elberton is offering coronavirus vaccinations for teachers, staffers, and students—those older than 12—in the Elbert County School District.

There are now mask mandates at three schools in Hall County: students and staffers will have to wear face coverings at Sardis and Sugar Hill Elementary schools and at East Hall High School as positive tests for coronavirus in those schools increase.

Tim Watson has died: Barrow County Emergency Services says the firefighter from Hoschton passed away after a battle with COVID 19. Watson was 48 years old.

