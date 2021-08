On Sunday supporters of Tottenham Hotspur witnessed once again the brilliance and the frustration of Adama Traoré. It seems that every time Spurs line up against Wolves, a side that has caused them a lot of frustration over the years, the talent and ability of Traoré is at the forefront. Thankfully, outside of a wicked screamer in the December 2019 match at Molineux, Spurs fans have been fortunate thatTraoré’s end product has lacked the same prowess as his dribbling, pace and take-on ability.