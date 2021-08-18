Woman found shot overnight in Lexington

Lexington Police are investigating after finding a woman with a gunshot wound Wednesday morning.

It happened just after midnight on Whispering Hills Drive, near Wilson Downing Road.

Police say they were called after someone heard gunfire in the area. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Shots were fired into a vehicle as well, but no one was inside at the time.

Police found several shell casings at the scene. No word on any suspect information at this time.