Bitcoin price holds above $45,000 as cryptocurrencies decline

By Ken Martin
FOXBusiness
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe price of Bitcoin was lower by more than 2% Wednesday morning as cryptocurrencies declined. The price was around $45,100 per coin, while rivals Ethereum and Dogecoin were trading around $3,030 and 29 cents per coin, respectively, according to Coindesk. Concerns about cryptocurrencies were raised Tuesday by Neel Kashkari, president...

