On the consumer side of things, these Gigabyte PSUs have gathered poor reviews from customers of major retail sites like Newegg, where the 850W model garnered a 39 per cent one egg rating, and the 750W model and even more dire 53 per cent one egg rating. Common complaints are that the PSUs arrived DOA, or failed very shortly after installation. Perhaps worse are the complaints that other expensive PC components were badly affected by the PSU. Sadly for some Newegg customers, they basically had these Gigabyte PSUs foisted upon them in a GPU and PSU bundle deal, which was the only way they could secure a new GPU.