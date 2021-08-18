Microsoft wants to catch pirates with blockchain

Electricity follows the path of least resistance. Apparently, so does blockchain adoption. The gaming industry has opened the door for many new technologies, providing a gentler learning curve and disguising some of the technical hurdles with fun and exciting gameplay. Looking at examples from early consoles and arcade cabinets to VR, to online communities, gaming has led the way into the mainstream. And though blockchain didn’t start out as a gaming technology, it seems that gaming applications have recognized the value, incorporating blockchain features onto their platforms, and transformed countless players into savvy crypto users. One challenge for blockchain gaming platforms is the burden of success, with Axie’s server crashing once the 500,000 mark was passed for daily active players. It created some stress among players as it was fixed, but is a testament to how rapidly these platforms are growing, not giving the founding teams any warning when a massive spike in users is about to occur.