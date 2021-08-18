Cancel
Technology

Microsoft wants to catch pirates with blockchain

By Nick Farrell
Fudzilla
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new paper (PDF) published by Microsoft's research department proposes to tackle piracy with a blockchain-based bounty system titled "Argus". The system allows volunteers to report piracy in exchange for a reward. It uses the Ethereum blockchain and is transparent, practical, and secure, while limiting abusive reports and errors. Argus...

fudzilla.com

