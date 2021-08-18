Big Ideas for the Smallest Eggplants
Glazed, grilled, or simmered adobo-style, it’s time to get excited about cooking with eggplant. There’s a simple pleasure in roasted eggplant—knowing that, with a bit of patience, you’ll be rewarded with a silky interior encased by charred (and super flavorful) skin. One of my favorite dishes—that I have yet to replicate at home but often dream about—comes straight out of a Chinese street food setup. It typically involves grilling a Chinese eggplant, whole, until it is deeply browned all over and squishy to the touch, then splitting it down the middle and heavily brushing soy sauce and a mountain of minced garlic, chiles, and scallions all over. That umami-laden, allium-packed sauce seeps into every layer of fleshy eggplant, which easily splits from its scorched skin when a chopstick is dragged through.tastecooking.com
Comments / 0