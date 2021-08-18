What If…? Episode 2 review – a touching goodbye to T’Challa and Chadwick Boseman
What if..? continues to explore the infinite realities of the multiverse in a sentimental second episode that serves as a poignant goodbye to Chadwick Boseman. In this universe, T'Challa (Boseman), not Peter Quill, got picked up by the Ravagers when Ego sent them to Earth to pick up his son. Taking the young prince into space, T'Challa is raised by Yondu (Michael Rooker) and the other Ravagers to become Star Lord.
