What If…? Episode 2 review – a touching goodbye to T’Challa and Chadwick Boseman

After two episodes of Disney+ and Marvel Studios' What If…?, viewers have been introduced to Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) on an Earth where she became "The First Avenger" and Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa in a universe where he became Star-Lord. This week, our two main players appear to be Nick Fury and Black Widow, pretty much confirmed by the release of their official key art character profile posters. And while we're still not sure what the full episode is about, things don't look too good for Tony Stark based on the glimpses from previous previews- and it looks like whatever happened was the Black Widow's doing.