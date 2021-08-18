Ruby & LogMeIn’s Grasshopper Provide Entrepreneurs an End-to-End Phone Solution to Grow Their Business

Merging complementary technologies creates one of the world’s largest mobile growth platforms to power the $500 billion global mobile app ecosystem. Liftoff, a leading global performance-based mobile app marketing optimization platform, and Vungle, a leading global mobile app discovery and enablement platform, announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine. The merger will create one of the world’s largest independent and privacy-friendly platforms that fuels the entire mobile app growth cycle across user acquisition, engagement, monetization, and analytics. Liftoff co-founder and CEO Mark Ellis will lead the combined company as CEO and Vungle CEO Jeremy Bondy will be assuming the role of President. The transaction follows prior majority investments from private equity funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”) in both Liftoff and Vungle.