Ruby & LogMeIn’s Grasshopper Provide Entrepreneurs an End-to-End Phone Solution to Grow Their Business
The collaboration marries best-in-class technology with award-winning customer service to help entrepreneurs gain and retain customers. As phone calls surged during the pandemic, the collaboration between Ruby.com, the premier provider of live virtual receptionist and chat services for 13,000+ businesses, and LogMeIn’s communication and collaboration tool, Grasshopper, proved critical to many businesses’ survival.martechseries.com
Comments / 0