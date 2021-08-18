Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Acrolinx Welcomes Christopher Rummel and Daniel Nutburn as It Continues to Accelerate Its Business

By PRNewswire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnterprise content improvement innovator builds on record growth momentum with new regional sales lead and new head of partnerships. Acrolinx, a global leader in AI and NLP-driven enterprise content improvement and intelligence, is proud to welcome Christopher Rummel as Vice President of Sales for EMEA and Asia-Pacific, and Daniel Nutburn as Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances. They will help Acrolinx meet the growing cross-sector demand for AI-powered content governance and expand its penetration into global markets.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ai#Nlp#Emea#Marketing Technology News#Avatier Unveils#Ptc#Emc#Ellucian#Asia#Martech#Suse#Isv#Red Hat#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Performance Marketer DFO Global Elevates Niek Tijsen to VP, Product Development

DFO Global Performance Commerce, an industry-leading performance marketing and eCommerce company, announced that Niek Tijsen has been promoted to Vice President, Product Development. Tijsen was previously a partner relations manager, where he spent the last 2.5 years growing relationships with traffic sources(Google and Taboola) and independent marketing affiliates. Marketing Technology...
Marketsmartechseries.com

Total Expert and 6 Solutions Announce Integration to Accelerate Broker and Loan Officer Recruitment

Wholesale and retail lenders leverage 6 Solutions data within Total Expert to improve broker and loan officer recruitment and engagement strategies. Total Expert, the customer experience platform purpose-built for banks and lenders, announced the integration of mortgage market data and analytics platform 6 Solutions, a housing and banking data startup transforming how banks and lenders make strategic growth decisions. The integration empowers lenders with the data and engagement tools needed to find, attract, and retain mortgage brokers and loan officers.
Businesskamcity.com

Wella Appoints Three New Executives To Leadership Team

Wella Company has announced the appointment of three diverse C-suite executives to its leadership team, as the hair, nail and beauty tech firm continues on the growth plan it embarked upon after being majority-acquired by KKR. The company has named Virginie Costa as its Global Chief Financial Officer, Gretchen Koback...
Softwaremartechseries.com

New ON24 Hybrid Solution Accelerates Digital-First, Hybrid Engagement

Hybrid capabilities and new suite of production services enable companies to deliver hybrid experiences and capture data across in-person and virtual attendees with one platform. Many organizations are shifting to hybrid events to increase engagement and audience insights across physical and virtual attendees. To help customers deliver immersive digital-first, hybrid...
Businessmartechseries.com

Dialpad and Playvox Partner to Optimize Agent and Customer Experience Through Dialpad Contact Center

Dialpad Inc., the industry leader in AI-powered communication and collaboration, today announced its partnership with Playvox to add advanced workforce engagement management (WEM) capabilities to Dialpad Contact Center. Through an OEM partnership with Playvox, the leading CRM-connected omnichannel contact center provider of workforce engagement solutions, Dialpad Contact Center now offers real-time agent forecasting, scheduling, and quality management as part of its existing suite of workforce engagement capabilities. The addition of Playvox WEM applications, consisting of workforce management, quality assurance, learning management, gamification, real-time performance tracking, and voice of the customer in one fully integrated suite, delivers the most comprehensive, AI-enabled WEM solution for contact center agents.
Businessmartechseries.com

Mavenir Acquires Telestax to Enhance Its Business Messaging and Customer Engagement Platform with CPaaS

Enables flexibility, specialization, and innovation in a SaaS model. Mavenir, the global leader in mobile messaging and business messaging monetization solutions for service providers, announced today that it has acquired Telestax Inc., a leading global Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) enablement and application provider to the communications industry. This acquisition enhances Mavenir Engage, Mavenir’s omni-channel messaging monetization and customer engagement offerings by:
Businessmartechseries.com

Kochava and Tinuiti Partner to Ensure Growth for Clients in a Privacy-First World

Tinuiti is now recognized as a Kochava Authorized Agency Partner, deepening their commitment to future-proofing brands in a changing landscape. Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omni-channel attribution and measurement, today announced Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing firm across the Triopoly of Google, Facebook, and Amazon, as a new Kochava Authorized Agency Partner to enable growth marketing for brands.
Technologymartechseries.com

ON24 Receives Industry Acknowledgements for Innovation and Growth

ON24 today announced it received two industry acknowledgments for the company’s continued innovation and growth as a category leader. The ON24 Digital Experience Platform was named the “Best Overall Event Management Platform” by MarTech Breakthrough as part of their annual awards recognizing the best companies, technologies, products, and services for sales, marketing, and advertising. Also, Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, recently included ON24 as a growth stage company in the content engagement solutions market for ON24 Engagement Hub, a central destination for audiences to get engaging, dynamic live and on-demand content when they need it.
Businessmartechseries.com

Avionos Appoints Chris Hauca and Joe Harouni to Accelerate Digital Commerce Solutions and Drive Innovation

The digital services and solutions provider welcomes industry veterans to elevate its digital expertise and drive growth amid market transformation. Avionos, which designs and implements marketing and commerce solutions, announced Chris Hauca has joined as managing director and Joe Harouni as commerce practice lead to continue expanding the company’s commerce capabilities. The duo brings with them experience in professional services, vendor relations and software implementation to better deliver integrated eCommerce solutions and meet market demand to support growth for clients across digital transformation, marketing and commerce initiatives.
Internetmartechseries.com

Liftoff and Vungle Join Forces to Form Leading Independent Mobile Growth Platform

Merging complementary technologies creates one of the world’s largest mobile growth platforms to power the $500 billion global mobile app ecosystem. Liftoff, a leading global performance-based mobile app marketing optimization platform, and Vungle, a leading global mobile app discovery and enablement platform, announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine. The merger will create one of the world’s largest independent and privacy-friendly platforms that fuels the entire mobile app growth cycle across user acquisition, engagement, monetization, and analytics. Liftoff co-founder and CEO Mark Ellis will lead the combined company as CEO and Vungle CEO Jeremy Bondy will be assuming the role of President. The transaction follows prior majority investments from private equity funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”) in both Liftoff and Vungle.
Businessmartechseries.com

Cribl Raises $200M in Series C Funding on Traction with Global Enterprise Customers, Vision to Unlock Value of all Observability Data

Cribl, the leading Observability Pipeline company, today announced it raised $200 million in new Series C funding led by Greylock and Redpoint Ventures, joined by new investor IVP, existing investors Sequoia and CRV, and with strategic investment from Citi Ventures and CrowdStrike. This Series C funding brings Cribl’s total funding to $254 million, coming on the heels of sizable deals with large enterprise customers including FINRA, Rivian, and Cox Automotive.
Small Businessmartechseries.com

TriNet Wins Multiple Gold Stevie Awards for its ‘People Matter’ Marketing Campaign and TriNet PeopleForce Annual Conference

Annual International Business Awards recognizes TriNet with five International Stevies for its work celebrating and supporting small and medium-size businesses as they bounce back from the COVID-19 Pandemic. TriNet, a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the company has won multiple Gold,...
Technologymartechseries.com

Appcast Wins Top Recognition at the 2021 International Business Awards

Global business awards program recognizes Appcast Xcelerate as a premier human resources management and talent acquisition solution. Appcast, the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, announced that it won a 2021 Gold Stevie Award in the “Human Capital Management Solution” category for its programmatic job advertising technology, Xcelerate. In receiving this award, Appcast is recognized for having a leading business technology solution that streamlines human resources management and talent acquisition.
Businessmartechseries.com

Aytm Named INC. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company

Aytm, a state-of-the-art insights automation platform, has been named one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000. Aytm ranked #1,288 on the 2021 annual ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Marketing Technology News: Mojo Media Labs Makes the Inc 5000 List for the Third Year in a Row. This...
Businessmartechseries.com

Instawork Names Jodee Kozlak, Former Target and Alibaba Group Executive, to Board of Directors

Digital Marketplace Platform Expands Board to Accelerate Growth and Provide Greater Value to Businesses and Workers Impacted by Ongoing Labor Shortage. Instawork, the leading digital marketplace connecting local businesses with skilled hourly professionals across the U.S., announced the appointment of Jodee Kozlak to its Board of Directors. With over 20 years of experience in guiding fast-growing companies through global expansion, Kozlak’s expertise will enable Instawork to scale and continue momentum in creating economic opportunities for businesses recovering from COVID-19, as well as for skilled professionals looking to get back to work.
Technologymartechseries.com

Three Reasons to Graduate from ESPs and Upgrade to Marketing Automation

You know that email you get every morning that keeps sending over irrelevant offers and information, misspelling your name, and cluttering up your inbox? Much of this communication stems directly from companies using the “batch and blast” email approach with little to no personalization or attention paid to the actual way people “buy”. While many martech solutions on the market are lacking, email service providers (ESPs) are often the most outdated when it comes to providing marketers the tools they need to optimize data, automate tedious processes, and deploy multichannel campaigns. This form of impersonal, destined-for-the-spam-folder emails can do more harm than good, alienating a target audience or leading to email fatigue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy