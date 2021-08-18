Acrolinx Welcomes Christopher Rummel and Daniel Nutburn as It Continues to Accelerate Its Business
Enterprise content improvement innovator builds on record growth momentum with new regional sales lead and new head of partnerships. Acrolinx, a global leader in AI and NLP-driven enterprise content improvement and intelligence, is proud to welcome Christopher Rummel as Vice President of Sales for EMEA and Asia-Pacific, and Daniel Nutburn as Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances. They will help Acrolinx meet the growing cross-sector demand for AI-powered content governance and expand its penetration into global markets.martechseries.com
