The Edge: Making College More Affordable and Protecting Students

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard Community College announced that they will clear student debt for more than 2,000 students. The college said they focused the debt assistance was given primarily to students who had balances from the start of the pandemic to the end of summer 2021. “Howard Community College is pleased to support our students during this incredibly challenging time. COVID-19 has impacted so many students and families in our community,” said Dr. Kathleen Hetherington, president of Howard Community College. “By clearing outstanding debt, students can continue to make progress toward their academic and career goals.” Howard Community College also awarded nearly $5.8 million to nearly 4,480 students to support their education. Officials also said the college plans to spend $4 million for the next two semesters to support students. For more information about the college’s special funding available to students impacted by COVID-19 and other financial aid services, visit howardcc.edu/fundyourfuture.