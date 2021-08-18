Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

The Edge: Making College More Affordable and Protecting Students

The Chronicle of Higher Education
 8 days ago

I’m Goldie Blumenstyk, a senior writer at The Chronicle covering innovation in and around academe. Here’s what I’m thinking about this week. College affordability, open educational resources, and risky partnerships. This week’s newsletter is an annotated reading list, which I’m continuing to compile as part of The Edge’s summer schedule....

www.chronicle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Davidson College#Student Debt#Economics#Textbooks#Innovation#Free College#Pell Grants#The Century Foundation#Twitter#Goldiestandard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
CollegesThe Chronicle of Higher Education

Students Disenrolled, Faculty Member Fired for Flouting Covid-Safety Rules

At colleges where the Covid-19 vaccine is required for enrollment, not providing proof of vaccination could cost you — big time. The University of Virginia made headlines yesterday for disenrolling 238 students — about 1 percent of the student population — who did not receive the vaccine, CBS19 reported. Of those students, only 49 had selected courses for the upcoming semester.
Beaumont, TXlamar.edu

Emergency Grants Available to Eligible Students

The U.S. Department of Education has released guidelines for Lamar University to distribute $11,380,397 in emergency grants to eligible students during the 2021-22 academic year. Degree-seeking students at LU who are attending classes and have a 2021-22 Free Application for Federal Student Aid or Texas Application for State Financial Aid...
CollegesPosted by
Cleveland.com

Skip college? Not if you want to make more money

Skeptical of the four-year college degree? It’s still your best bet to make money. Backlash against college as a common stop on the road to adulthood has mounted over the past decade. Critics say four-year degree programs saddle most students with five-digit debt without a clear path from classroom to career.
Enfield, CTWWLP 22News

Accessible, affordable education with Asnuntuck Community College

(Mass Appeal) – If you are looking for an affordable and accessible higher education option, all you have to do is take a quick trip over the state line to Enfield, CT. Asnuntuck Community College offers a wide variety of degree and certificate programs, ranging from general studies to the manufacturing and technology industries.
La Crosse, WIWEAU-TV 13

Western Technical College forgives more than $700,000 in student debt

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Western Technical College is using federal funds to assist students dealing with financial hardships. The school is forgiving nearly $740,000 in student debt thanks to funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. Students who had outstanding balances from the Spring 2020 term through the Spring...
Norfolk, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

ODU pays off spring semester student debt using pandemic relief money

Old Dominion University is using federal pandemic relief money to clear student debt incurred in the spring 2021 semester. The debt forgiveness, announced Thursday, will apply to students’ balances after all other federal, state and private resources have been applied. The policy does not apply to loans owed to outside lenders, according to a news release. The money comes from the CARES Act ...
CollegesThe State-Journal

Guest columnists: College affordability is shared goal for everyone

It’s been truly inspiring to see young students from across the Commonwealth step up to the microphone in the Capitol rotunda and express their thoughts on what a full scholarship to one of Kentucky’s public colleges or universities means to them. The scholarships, which are being awarded to 15 students ages 12 to 17, are a part of Gov. Andy Beshear’s vaccine incentive program to encourage Kentuckians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Iowa StateKCCI.com

Iowa college students experience a more normal move-in day

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) — University of Iowa students began moving to campus this week as the fall semester gets underway. “It’s kind of a different feel,” Joan Prisner, a University of Iowa parent, said. KCRG reports Prisner and Lauren Joniak were one of many families on campus on Monday,...
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

UHV named top affordable college for online education

The University of Houston-Victoria is once again being recognized as a top affordable Texas university for online students based on its high-quality, affordable degrees and regionally accredited programs. Texas Online Colleges, a website that gathers information about online degree programs in the state, recently ranked UHV No. 2 on its...
Educationucdenver.edu

Five Tips for Faculty to Make Syllabi More Student-Centered

This week our subject matter expert is Dane Stickney, a senior instructor and doctoral candidate in the School of Education and Human Development. As we prepare for the fall semester, he’s here to share a few things to think about while developing your courses and syllabi. At the end of...
Collegesundark.org

Amid the Pandemic, More College Students Are Experiencing Burnout

Students returning to college campuses this fall may experience a transition similar to what astronauts go through when they return to Earth after a mission in outer space. The shift can be dramatic, even after a short trip. The longer the mission, the longer it takes to reacclimate. “Like we’ve...
Raleigh, NCwaketech.edu

College Donates Land for Future Affordable Housing

RALEIGH, N.C. (August 17, 2021) - More affordable housing is on the way for residents in Wake County, thanks to a donation of land from Wake Technical Community College. Wake County and Wake Tech leadership announced today that the property, located at 0 Chapanoke Road in Raleigh, will be developed into multi-family affordable housing. Units will be one, two and three bedrooms, with 30% of units set aside for Wake Tech students who meet specified criteria. The property is located directly across from Wake Tech’s Public Safety Education Campus.
Providence, RIprovidencejournal.com

Rhode Island College postpones start of classes to allow more students to get vaccinated

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island College has delayed the start of classes from Aug. 30 to Sept. 8 to give more students an opportunity to get vaccinated for protection against COVID-19. “Our data currently shows that 72.8 % of our students are in compliance with our vaccination requirement, meaning that they have either submitted proof of full/partial COVID-19 vaccination or been approved for a religious or medical exemption,” said college spokesman John Taraborelli. “We are confident that with a robust program of communications to students, vaccination clinics on campus, and prize drawings for those who submit their vaccination cards that we will ensure the health and safety of our campus community when classes resume on September 8.”
Columbia, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Howard Community College Pays Off Outstanding Debt For More Than 2K Students

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Howard Community College announced that they will clear student debt for more than 2,000 students. The college said they focused the debt assistance was given primarily to students who had balances from the start of the pandemic to the end of summer 2021. “Howard Community College is pleased to support our students during this incredibly challenging time. COVID-19 has impacted so many students and families in our community,” said Dr. Kathleen Hetherington, president of Howard Community College. “By clearing outstanding debt, students can continue to make progress toward their academic and career goals.” Howard Community College also awarded nearly $5.8 million to nearly 4,480 students to support their education. Officials also said the college plans to spend $4 million for the next two semesters to support students. For more information about the college’s special funding available to students impacted by COVID-19 and other financial aid services, visit howardcc.edu/fundyourfuture.  

Comments / 0

Community Policy