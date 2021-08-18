Mediavine Ranks in the Top 25% on the 2021 Inc. 5000
Inc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies–the Inc. 5000. Inc. magazine revealed that Mediavine ranks in the top 25% of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies on its annual Inc. 5000 list. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.martechseries.com
