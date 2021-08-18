Elementor 3.4 Supercharges Performance and Adds Custom Breakpoints, Enabling the Highest Standards for Web Creators

In Conjunction With the Acquisition, Seismic Closed a $170 Million Series G Funding Round; Seismic Now Valued at Approximately $3 Billion. Seismic, the global leader in sales enablement, announced it has acquired Lessonly, the training, coaching, and enablement solution, to deliver the world’s most powerful and comprehensive sales enablement platform. In conjunction with this acquisition, Seismic also announced the close of its Series G funding round of $170 million, with participation from Permira, JMI Equity, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Jackson Square Ventures, Ameriprise, and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. The latest funding brings Seismic’s valuation to $3 billion and will be used to continue expanding Seismic’s platform, R&D, and global footprint.