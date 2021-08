The Westby High School football team may be young, but there are athletic players who can lead the team. “For our team this year we’re younger with several sophomores and freshmen being moved up on varsity to fill some roles,” said Andy Hulst who has coached in Westby for 15 years and has been the head coach for eight. “We do have some athletic kids on the team capable of carrying the team and we will lean on them to lead the team.”