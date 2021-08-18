PPT Solutions Recognized as One of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies for a Fourth Consecutive Year
PPT Solutions, a premier provider of client-centric, performance-based Customer Experience and Business Optimization Solutions, announced it has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc. magazine for a fourth consecutive year. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. PPT Solutions’ three-year growth of 322% contributed to the company’s ranking of 1,475 on the list.martechseries.com
