Windstream Enterprise Unveils OfficeSuite UC® HD Meeting Webinar

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInnovative video webinar platform for enriched interaction and engagement with a live audience in a secure environment. Windstream Enterprise (WE), a managed communications service provider, launched a new, all-in-one webinar solution, Office Suite HD Meeting® Webinar, intended for the seamless hosting of live events with attendee lists of different sizes within OfficeSuite UC® from Windstream Enterprise.

Amazonchannele2e.com

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 24 August 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Sip up. Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.
Technologycrowdfundinsider.com

Zilliqa, a High-Performance Enterprise-Grade Blockchain, Unveils Latest Cohort of ZILHive Accelerator Projects

the Singapore-headquartered “high-performance,” enterprise-grade blockchain platform has unveiled its 2021-2022 cohort of ZILHive Accelerator projects. The ZILHive Accelerator is a 6-month program that’s focused on launching blockchain or DLT-powered initiatives from concept to commercialization. As mentioned in the release shared with CI:. “The accelerator program is part of ZILHive’s...
Businessmartechseries.com

Riversand and Cloudinary Partner to Deliver More Dynamic, Highly Visual Product Experiences for Customers

Customers can expect an enterprise-proven, cloud-native product data solution combined with a leading media management platform to grow sales. Riversand, a Syndigo company, today announced a strategic partnership with Cloudinary, the media experience platform for many of the world’s top brands, to help its retail, distribution, and manufacturing clients deliver better, more engaging product experiences to their customers. The partnership connects Riversand’s market-leading product information management (PIM) capabilities with Cloudinary’s depth in superior media experience management, including Digital Asset Management (DAM).
Businessaithority.com

Privacera Taps Industry Visionaries Piet Loubser As SVP Marketing And Nitin Mathur As SVP Customer Experience To Support Company’s Rapid Growth

Latest leadership appointments underscore Privacera’s commitment to delivering a cloud-first, unified system for data access governance and privacy across multi-cloud data estates. Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger announced that Piet Loubser has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Marketing...
Worldmartechseries.com

Tenmax and Gojek Partner to Provide AI-based Martech Solution to Indonesian Merchants and Brands

GoGAN, Gojek Ad Network, enables merchants and brands to plan,place and monitor their digital marketing efforts in real time frictionalessly. TenMax.io, a marketing technology (Martech) firm, today announced a partnership with Gojek, Southeast Asia’s leading on-demand platform, to support GoGAN, Gojek Ads Network, in delivering best-in-class ad services to consumer brands, merchants, and ad agencies of all sizes in Indonesia.
Businessmartechseries.com

ActionIQ Named to Constellation ShortList™ for Customer Database Platforms (CDPs)

ActionIQ, the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) in customer satisfaction, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for CDPs in Q3 2021. The Constellation ShortList incorporates the technology vendors and service providers included who deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations. Marketing...
Businessaithority.com

Tech Data Expands Distribution Agreement With BitTitan In APAC

BitTitan’s MigrationWiz delivers a profitable new service opportunity for APAC Channel via Tech Data’s Cloud Marketplace. Tech Data announced an agreement with cloud deployment and management provider BitTitan to expand its distribution rights in the APAC region. This new agreement will provide resellers and managed service providers (MSPs) access to BitTitan’s automated solution for cloud migration via the Tech Data Cloud Marketplace in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam.
Softwaregisuser.com

Best Predictive Analytics Software & Tools for 2021

Predictive analytics system mines as well as evaluates contemporary patterns in data in order to forecast potential results by gathering knowledge from data in order to identify trends and patterns. Experts utilize predictive analytics goods to construct analytical techniques that financial managers could use to organize for the best outcome, using a range of data analysis and methodologies.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Evolve IP Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Evolve IP recently announced that it has been named in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS). This recognition marks Evolve IP’s fifth consecutive recognition in the Magic Quadrant, which evaluates leading CCaaS technology providers and their ability to deliver on end-user needs.
Retailaithority.com

WiteSand Partners With InterVision To Enhance Enterprise Campus Networking

Partnership Delivers Cloud Innovation and Enterprise Campus Network Expertise to InterVision Customers. WiteSand, the company delivering Enterprise Networking-as-a-Utility, announced a reseller partnership with InterVision, a leading IT strategic service provider. WiteSand’s cloud-delivered suite of services, designed to simplify and secure the provisioning, deployment, and operations of enterprise campus networks will work with InterVision’s core competency in helping its customers better leverage networking in the cloud.
Internetmartechseries.com

Permission.io Announces Availability on Google Cloud Marketplace to Accelerate Permission-Based Advertising

Permission.io will integrate into Google Cloud Marketplace, expanding access to its infrastructure for marketers to build opt-in audiences and reward consumers for engagement. Permission.io, a leading provider of permission-based digital advertising, announced the availability of its blockchain validator node and blockchain full node on Google Cloud Marketplace. With both of these offerings available on Google Cloud Marketplace, users will have access to Permission.io’s secure private blockchain to send transactions, test and install dApps, while earning Permission.io’s ASK token, the currency for permission.
Technologymartechseries.com

InMobi and HUMAN Partner to Keep Mobile In-App Advertising Secure and Human

HUMAN Security, Inc., a cybersecurity company that protects enterprises from bot attacks to keep digital experiences human, today announced a partnership with InMobi, a leading provider of marketing and monetization technologies that fuel industries around the world. The partnership, which includes a direct integration with HUMAN’s MediaGuard solution, enforces both companies’ commitment to building a transparent and fraud-free in-app advertising ecosystem with real-time visibility and active protection against malicious bot activity. In addition, InMobi is joining the Human Collective as part of a continued, collaborative effort to disincentivize cybercrime by raising the consequences and practical cost of fraud through shared resources and cooperation across the industry.
Businessmartechseries.com

Vecteezy Earns Accolades, Recognition on Inc. 5000 List

The award positions Vecteezy as the fastest-growing independent stock marketplace. Vecteezy, one of the leading marketplaces for free vectors, stock photos, and 4K stock videos, has been ranked by Inc. Magazine at No. 2,394 on its 41st annual Inc. 5000 list. From 2017-2020, Vecteezy grew 177%, making it the fastest-growing...
Softwareaithority.com

ThycoticCentrify Enhances DevOps Security With Certificate-Based Authentication And Configurable Time-To-Live For All Cloud Platforms

ThycoticCentrify, a leading provider of cloud identity security solutions formed by the merger of privileged access management (PAM) leaders Thycotic and Centrify, announced enhancements to its PAM solution for DevOps, Thycotic DevOps Secrets Vault. The latest version offers certificate-based authentication and the ability to configure Time-to-Live (TTL) for secrets, leading to even tighter DevOps security and easier management.
ElectronicsRadio Business Report

PPDS Gains Crestron Xio Cloud Certification

Two AV companies have done something that may be of interest to the broadcast industry. Last week, they agreed to a strategic partnership to offer “the most complete and most collaborative versions” of the Crestron XiO Cloud product. This adds new levels of control, management and rapid installation features to Philips displays.
Technologythefastmode.com

Greenwire Taps ZCorum's TruVizion to Manage DOCSIS Networks

ZCorum recently announced that it is now providing Greenwire Technology Solutions with TruVizion, ZCorum’s cross platform monitoring and diagnostic tool. Based in Florida, Greenwire Technology Services include Network Management, Wire-less Networks and Home Automation. TruVizion now allows Greenwire to monitor their DOCSIS network from within a single, web-based application. TruVizion integrates customer data, network metrics and other key details to give customer service person-nel and network engineers the information they need to resolve customer issues and network outages more quickly.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Worthix Unveils Advanced, AI-Based Customer Insight Capabilities With Worthix 2.0 Platform

By extracting deeper, more nuanced data, the Worthix 2.0 Platform and embedded Worthix Decision Lab™ enables companies to elevate their understanding of customer expectations, perceptions and purchasing decisions. Worthix, the first and only conversation-based AI technology tool for customer decision intelligence able to power one-on-one conversations with customers in any...
Businessmartechseries.com

8×8 Announces New Distribution Agreement with SYNNEX Corporation

Fortune 200 Multinational Company to Provide 8×8 XCaaS to Resellers in North America. 8×8, a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced a strategic distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design, and integration services for the technology industry. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Bonnie...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Flytxt Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Improving Telcos’ Marketing Agility with Its AI/ML Applications

Flytxt’s AI solutions aid rapid decision making and contextualize interactions to help telcos take customer engagement to the next level. Frost & Sullivan recognizes Flytxt with the 2021 Global Company of the Year Award for its artificial intelligence (AI) in telecom marketing. As the telecommunications industry transitioned from rule-based to augmented/autonomous marketing, Flytxt adapted its technology using AI, data analytics, and machine learning (ML) to enable hyper-personalization at scale.

