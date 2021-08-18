Windstream Enterprise Unveils OfficeSuite UC® HD Meeting Webinar
Innovative video webinar platform for enriched interaction and engagement with a live audience in a secure environment. Windstream Enterprise (WE), a managed communications service provider, launched a new, all-in-one webinar solution, Office Suite HD Meeting® Webinar, intended for the seamless hosting of live events with attendee lists of different sizes within OfficeSuite UC® from Windstream Enterprise.martechseries.com
