Windstream Enterprise Unveils OfficeSuite UC® HD Meeting Webinar

HUMAN Security, Inc., a cybersecurity company that protects enterprises from bot attacks to keep digital experiences human, today announced a partnership with InMobi, a leading provider of marketing and monetization technologies that fuel industries around the world. The partnership, which includes a direct integration with HUMAN’s MediaGuard solution, enforces both companies’ commitment to building a transparent and fraud-free in-app advertising ecosystem with real-time visibility and active protection against malicious bot activity. In addition, InMobi is joining the Human Collective as part of a continued, collaborative effort to disincentivize cybercrime by raising the consequences and practical cost of fraud through shared resources and cooperation across the industry.