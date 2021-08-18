Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Connatix Ranks No. 1530 on the 2021 Inc. 5000, With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 307% Percent

By Globe Newswire
martechseries.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInc. Magazine Reveals Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies—the Inc. 5000. Inc. magazine revealed that Connatix, the next-generation video technology company for publishers, is No. 1530 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inc#Inc 5000 Inc#American#Intuit#Zappos#The Future Of Retail#Digital#Appnovation Research#M A#Brings Funding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

Aytm Named INC. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company

Aytm, a state-of-the-art insights automation platform, has been named one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. 5000. Aytm ranked #1,288 on the 2021 annual ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Marketing Technology News: Mojo Media Labs Makes the Inc 5000 List for the Third Year in a Row. This...
Technologymartechseries.com

ON24 Receives Industry Acknowledgements for Innovation and Growth

ON24 today announced it received two industry acknowledgments for the company’s continued innovation and growth as a category leader. The ON24 Digital Experience Platform was named the “Best Overall Event Management Platform” by MarTech Breakthrough as part of their annual awards recognizing the best companies, technologies, products, and services for sales, marketing, and advertising. Also, Forrester, a leading global research and advisory firm, recently included ON24 as a growth stage company in the content engagement solutions market for ON24 Engagement Hub, a central destination for audiences to get engaging, dynamic live and on-demand content when they need it.
Businessmartechseries.com

Performance Marketer DFO Global Elevates Niek Tijsen to VP, Product Development

DFO Global Performance Commerce, an industry-leading performance marketing and eCommerce company, announced that Niek Tijsen has been promoted to Vice President, Product Development. Tijsen was previously a partner relations manager, where he spent the last 2.5 years growing relationships with traffic sources(Google and Taboola) and independent marketing affiliates. Marketing Technology...
Businessmartechseries.com

Avionos Appoints Chris Hauca and Joe Harouni to Accelerate Digital Commerce Solutions and Drive Innovation

The digital services and solutions provider welcomes industry veterans to elevate its digital expertise and drive growth amid market transformation. Avionos, which designs and implements marketing and commerce solutions, announced Chris Hauca has joined as managing director and Joe Harouni as commerce practice lead to continue expanding the company’s commerce capabilities. The duo brings with them experience in professional services, vendor relations and software implementation to better deliver integrated eCommerce solutions and meet market demand to support growth for clients across digital transformation, marketing and commerce initiatives.
Businessmartechseries.com

Liquid Media Announces At-The-Market Equity Program

Liquid Media Group Ltd. (the “Company”, “Liquid Media” or “Liquid”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a sales agreement (the “ATM Agreement”) with Virtu Americas LLC (the “Sales Agent”) for an at-the-market distribution program (the “ATM Program”). Marketing Technology News: Fox Television Stations Taps Synamedia for its...
Marketsmartechseries.com

Total Expert and 6 Solutions Announce Integration to Accelerate Broker and Loan Officer Recruitment

Wholesale and retail lenders leverage 6 Solutions data within Total Expert to improve broker and loan officer recruitment and engagement strategies. Total Expert, the customer experience platform purpose-built for banks and lenders, announced the integration of mortgage market data and analytics platform 6 Solutions, a housing and banking data startup transforming how banks and lenders make strategic growth decisions. The integration empowers lenders with the data and engagement tools needed to find, attract, and retain mortgage brokers and loan officers.
Businessmartechseries.com

Kochava and Tinuiti Partner to Ensure Growth for Clients in a Privacy-First World

Tinuiti is now recognized as a Kochava Authorized Agency Partner, deepening their commitment to future-proofing brands in a changing landscape. Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omni-channel attribution and measurement, today announced Tinuiti, the largest independent performance marketing firm across the Triopoly of Google, Facebook, and Amazon, as a new Kochava Authorized Agency Partner to enable growth marketing for brands.
Marketsmartechseries.com

New Survey Finds Brands Struggle To Keep Up With Content Demand, Personalized Content Could Increase Revenue by 48% on Average

Lucidpress released a new survey that reflects brands’ relationship with content. The 2021 Content Effectiveness Report shows how brands are dealing with a rising demand for content, their perspective on content performance and the impact brand consistency and personalization could have on their revenue. Marketing Technology News: Customer Engagement in...
Businessmartechseries.com

Privcap Media Joins Inc. 5000, Expands Leadership Team

Privcap Media, a digital communications and content specialist for the private capital markets, was selected to join the Inc. 5000, a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. The company has more than doubled in size since 2019, and has expanded its global geographic footprint and services to meet client demand.
Economymartechseries.com

Merkle Launches Data Accelerator for Nonprofit

Solution allows marketers to quickly deploy a cost-effective database with ability to analyze campaign performance, constituent segment behaviors, and other key variables. Merkle, a leading technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, has announced the launch of its Data Accelerator for Nonprofit, a cloud-based, data-management solution that enables nonprofits to connect their data sources and eliminate technology and analytics limitations to drive organizational growth. The Data Accelerator for Nonprofit draws upon Merkle’s 33-year heritage as a customer experience transformation business partner to corporate and nonprofit brands to bring innovative, commercial-level marketing to nonprofit organizations.
Businessmartechseries.com

Reputation Expands Leadership Bench with Chief Ecosystem Officer Brent Nixon

Seasoned global partnerships leader appointed to newly-created executive role at a time of unprecedented growth. Reputation, the global leader in reputation experience management (RXM), announced that it has expanded its executive leadership team by hiring the organization’s first-ever Chief Ecosystem Officer Brent Nixon. In this newly-created role, Nixon will draw upon his 25+ years of enterprise technology experience to scale Reputation’s thriving global partner organization. This comes as the organization continues to experience accelerated growth, including expansion across Europe and Asia.
Businessmartechseries.com

Kaleyra Announces Warrant Repurchase Agreement

Kaleyra, Inc., a rapidly growing cloud communications software provider delivering a secure system of application programming interfaces (APIs) and connectivity solutions in the API/Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) market, today announced that, as of August 24, 2021, the Company had entered into warrant repurchase agreements with a group of institutional investors.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Five Top Global Manufacturers Build Growth with Hawksearch by Bridgeline

Bridgeline Digital, a cloud-based marketing technology software provider, announced that five industry-leading manufacturing companies have selected Bridgeline’s Hawksearch software to drive traffic and increase conversions on their eCommerce sites. The five manufacturing powerhouses have signed contracts collectively valued at approximately $300,000 to deploy Hawksearch software and services across their B2B...
Businessmartechseries.com

NP Digital Announces Collin Cornwell as VP of Growth Marketing

Seasoned Business Leader to Optimize Growth Momentum for the Agency. NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, announced that Collin Cornwell has joined the agency as its Vice President of Growth Marketing. Cornwell leverages his extensive background in business leadership, digital strategies and data to optimize growth momentum for the agency.
Businessmartechseries.com

8×8 Announces New Distribution Agreement with SYNNEX Corporation

Fortune 200 Multinational Company to Provide 8×8 XCaaS to Resellers in North America. 8×8, a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, announced a strategic distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation, a leading provider of distribution, systems design, and integration services for the technology industry. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Bonnie...
Businessmartechseries.com

TransPerfect Continues Investment in Digital Marketing with Webcertain Acquisition

TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it has acquired Webcertain Group Ltd., a specialized international digital marketing agency. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with John Byrne, Head of Product at 7th Minute.
Technologymartechseries.com

Cresta Recognized for Real-Time Coaching in Independent Research Firm’s New Tech: Conversation Intelligence For B2B Revenue, Q3 2021 Report

Cresta, the Real-Time Expertise AI provider to the enterprise, announced it has been recognized in the Real-Time Coaching and management functionality segment in Forrester’s New Tech: Conversation Intelligence For B2B Revenue, Q3 2021 report. The report provides an overview of conversation intelligence providers, evaluated based on maturity, to allow B2B sales organizations to understand the capabilities of emerging vendors within major segments of the conversation intelligence market and to inform their technology acquisition strategies. We believe Cresta’s inclusion is further validation of the company’s mission to make business radically more productive by using Expertise AI to help sales and service teams unlock their full potential.
Businessaithority.com

Privacera Taps Industry Visionaries Piet Loubser As SVP Marketing And Nitin Mathur As SVP Customer Experience To Support Company’s Rapid Growth

Latest leadership appointments underscore Privacera’s commitment to delivering a cloud-first, unified system for data access governance and privacy across multi-cloud data estates. Privacera, the cloud data governance and security leader founded by the creators of Apache Ranger announced that Piet Loubser has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Marketing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy