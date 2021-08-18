Storms around Wednesday, turning even hotter this weekend

It will be a hot, humid Wednesday with showers and t-storms popping up through the afternoon. The evening and overnight hours look mostly dry with only a few showers around. This will continue on Thursday.

By Friday and especially this weekend, high pressure will build in from the west and begin to limit rain development. High pressure will also lead to temperatures climbing to the mid and upper 90s, sending heat index values well above 110°. Heat will likely be a concern with very little relief and the possibility of advisories or warnings. High pressure will begin to shift westward and weaken as we head into the early part of next week, allowing for a few more showers. The tropics look to remain quiet for us into next week.

Eye on the Tropics:

Currently no threats to SE LA for the next 7 to 10 days, based on models. However we always keep watch for surprise systems and anytime there are active storms. After these current two storms, models not very aggressive with additional development and it appears a surge of Saharan air will come off Africa, spreading across the main development region in the Atlantic.

Grace

Grace is now a hurricane over very deep, warm water in the western Caribbean before reaching the Yucatan Thursday. A bit of weakening is possible before it reemerges over water in the southern Gulf/Bay of Campeche, with a second Mexican landfall near Tampico, possibly as a hurricane.

Henri

Henry forecast to remain a tropical storms as it slowly drifts westward before being picked up by a trough off the East coast, where it may strengthen to a hurricane as it quickly moves toward the NE over the open ocean.

Detailed Forecast:

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny. 50% scattered showers and storms. Few heavy downpours. Hot & humid. High: 94. Winds: S 6-12.

THURSDAY:

Partly sunny. 50% scattered showers and storms. Few heavy downpours. Hot & humid. Low: S 78, N 74. High: 95.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy. 30% spotty showers. Hotter, humid. Heat index: 105-110. Low: S 79, N 75. High: 96.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny and dry. Hot, humid. Heat index: 107-115. Low: S 80, N 76. High: 96.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny and dry. Hot, humid. Heat index: 107-115. Low: S 80, N 76. High: 97.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny. Isolated shower. Hot, humid. Heat index: 107-115. Low: S 80, N 76. HigH: 97.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Isolated shower. Hot, humid. Heat index: 105-113. Low: S 80, N 76. High: 97.

