‘Down To Earth’: Rainbow On A Roll With New 1979 Line-Up
On August 18, 1979, Rainbow were on a roll, as one of the powerhouse British rock bands of the day entered the UK chart with Down To Earth. It would not only become their third consecutive Top 10 album, but contained two of their three top ten singles in their home country, “Since You’ve Been Gone” and “All Night Long.” Three new members may have joined the line-up, but the group’s success continued unbounded.www.udiscovermusic.com
