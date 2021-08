Junior Achievement has been opening the minds of our country’s greatest entrepreneurs since 1919. The organization is innovative, forward-thinking, and adaptable as it fosters innovation, creativity, and the entrepreneurial spirit among the youth. Through the JA Company Program, high school students, through the support of a volunteer mentor over a 13-week period, create a small business, and learn the ins-and-outs of what it takes to be an entrepreneur. The JA Company Program Model unlocks the innate ability in students to solve a problem or fill a need in their community through an entrepreneurial spirit.