Google Pixel 5a in for review

gsmarena.com
 7 days ago

Anonymous — But longer term software support and fact you get updates THIS moment when they are out puts A... Nobody cares about updates on Android. Besides miui is light years ahead of stock android. Rating0 |. ?. Anonymous. Gsmarena, it would be nice to test the white balance of...

www.gsmarena.com

Comments / 0

#Google Pixel#Google Nexus#Android Phone#Anandtech#Iphone#Hdr#Snapdragon#Xiaomi Redmi Poco#Chinese#Samsung Sad Rating0
Related
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

Opinion: Google’s Pixel 6 just made the Pixel 5a relevant

Well, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is a wrap and there’s a lot to get excited about from the smartphone giant. New watches, earbuds, and – oh yeah – some new bendy phones or something. In all seriousness, Samsung’s new hardware lineup looks dope but for me, the Unpacked event was a temporary distraction as I have never been a huge fan of Samsung mobile devices. It has been nearly a decade (Galaxy S3? Maybe?) since I owned a Samsung phone and the emerging foldable form-factor, well, I’m just not sold on it just yet.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

Google Pixel 5a will be unveiled on August 17, claims new leak

They suggest the upcoming phone will be nearly identical to the Pixel 4a 5G in terms of design. The latest leak also claims the Pixel 5a 5G will be announced on August 17. Earlier this month, leaker Jon Prosser claimed that the Google Pixel 5a will be released on August 26 for $449. A few more details about the Pixel 4a successor have now surfaced, courtesy of Android Police. The publication has managed to get its hands on a few images of Pixel 5a components that Google is sending out to phone repair stores ahead of its announcement.
Cell PhonesTom's Guide

Google Pixel 5a leak teases release date, bigger battery and more

The Google Pixel 5a could get a big battery boost over previous Pixel phones, according to a new leak — and what's more, the phone could even launch as soon as tomorrow. The report comes from an Android Police source, who allegedly came across Pixel 5a components being sent out to phone repair shops. It teases a reveal date of August 17 — which is tomorrow, in case you've not got a calendar nearby — and also suggests the Pixel 5a may have the largest battery yet in a Google phone.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Pixel 5a With 5G Is A Budget Phone Done Bigger & Better

Google has now officially launched the latest handset in its ‘a’ series line-up, dubbed the Pixel 5a with 5G. The news follows on the company’s launch of the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro announced at the beginning of the month. For clarity, despite the naming conventions used by Google, the Pixel 5a with 5G serves as a budget or mid-range alternative to those pricier smartphones.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Google Pixel 5a To Have A Rather Large Battery, It May Launch Tomorrow

The Google Pixel 5a is coming, there’s no doubt about that. As we’re getting closer to its launch date, more and more information is appearing. The latest leak brings us the Pixel 5a components, and as part of it, a rather large battery is tipped. On top of that, the phone’s launch date has been tipped as well.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Google Pixel 5a leak reveals the largest-ever Pixel battery

The Pixel 5a may ship with the biggest battery ever put in a Pixel phone. Google could announce it on August 17. The phone otherwise appears identical to the Pixel 4a 5G. A new set of leaked photos of Google’s Pixel 5a purport to show not just the phone’s external design, but its internal components, including a 4,680mAH battery that would be the biggest ever in a Pixel.
Cell PhonesPosted by
SlashGear

Pixel 5a Google Fi sighting confirms name and price

While many have their eyes set on the more premium Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google will be getting its mid-range offering out of the way first. Considering how much it might have in common with the Pixel 5, however, it might not even be accurate to label the Pixel 5a as a mid-tier phone. Regardless of specs, however, it will be the price that will determine where it slots in, and, based on an early sighting on Google’s Fi MVNO network, it definitely fits the bill.
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

Google is reportedly announcing the Pixel 5a 5G tomorrow

The Pixel 5a 5G is an interesting story; first, we had rumors that it would launch during June, then there was a story that said Google might not release it at all which was quickly quashed by the search giant. Almost halfway through August, and a new report says that Google will make the Pixel 5a 5G announcement on the 17th, which would be tomorrow.
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Check Out Google's Official Pixel 5a Promo Videos

Google announced its new mid-range smartphone yesterday, the Pixel 5a. Along with the information about the device, Google also shared some official videos. To be more accurate, Google shared two Pixel 5a promo videos on YouTube, and we’re here to check them out. Google shared two considerably different Pixel 5a...
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Download the Google Pixel 5a wallpapers right here!

The Google Pixel 5a has been making rounds in various leaks for some time now. Leaks and rumors have revealed plenty about this upcoming affordable smartphone, including its design, probable specifications, and even pricing. With the official launch reportedly right around the corner, we have obtained new wallpapers from the Pixel 5a.
Cell Phonesslashdot.org

The Google Pixel 5a Is $449, Adds a Bigger Screen and Water Resistance

I relinquished my Galaxy S9+ for a Pixel 5, and convinced my family members to do the same. We wanted to love them. Unfortunately, we all hate them. It's the only phone we've had which doesn't reliably make phone calls. They have persistent audio handling bugs which cause silence during phone calls, WIFI calling which frequently doesn't work and doesn't failover to 4G/5G, bad speakers compared to other cheaper phones, UI bugs which make them nonresponsive when receiving calls sometimes, bizarre SMS-handling bugs after switching SIM cards (required factory resets, reoccurred several times), and bad cell reception compared to Samsung phones in the same location. They are just buggy, poorly-performing hardware. These bugs are all widely complained about online, with few reliable resolutions and little support from Google. We'll be going back to Samsung as soon as we get fed up enough to sell out the cash and ditch these suckers. Quite disappointing, because they seem like such a good product in theory but the execution is inadequate.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

The Google Pixel 5a 5G price, carrier bonuses, and promo video leak

Google will have a Pixel 5a announcement, if yesterday's leak is corroborated by the team from Mountain View with a press release later in the day. last year's Pixel 4a unveiling, Google may simply issue a press release and a blog post pre-lunch Pacific time, and call it a day, immediately announcing the.
Cell Phonesreviewgeek.com

Google Wants You to Try the Pixel 5a … In Augmented Reality?

Hate testing phones in person? Well, Google has a neat solution—augmented reality. You can now see a giant, somewhat terrifying 3D model of the new Pixel 5a in your bedroom using an AR tool on Google’s website. What does this accomplish? Uh, I’ll let you know when I figure it out.
Cell PhonesCNET

Google Pixel 5A vs. Pixel 4A vs. Pixel 3A: How the new phone compares to the old ones

Google just took the wraps off the Pixel 5A, the latest member of its budget-conscious A line of smartphones, which includes both the Pixel 4A and Pixel 3A. In the US and Japan, the Pixel 5A is available for preorders today on Google's online store. It will launch in those two countries on Aug. 26. The unlocked phone works on all major carrier networks in the US and Japan. In the US, the 5A will also be available through Google Fi.
Cell Phonesnotebookcheck.net

Google seemingly confirms Pixel 5a 5G pricing as marketing video leaks

Yesterday, we reported that Google could be planning to reveal the Pixel 5a 5G this week, its next mid-range smartphone. Apparently, that launch date may be today, as SoftBank and Google have posted teasers. In SoftBank's case, it published a Pixel 5a 5G launch video on its Twitter account, which it swiftly deleted. Unsurprisingly, the video has been re-posted by multiple accounts, which you can watch below.

