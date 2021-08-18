Google Pixel 5a in for review

I relinquished my Galaxy S9+ for a Pixel 5, and convinced my family members to do the same. We wanted to love them. Unfortunately, we all hate them. It's the only phone we've had which doesn't reliably make phone calls. They have persistent audio handling bugs which cause silence during phone calls, WIFI calling which frequently doesn't work and doesn't failover to 4G/5G, bad speakers compared to other cheaper phones, UI bugs which make them nonresponsive when receiving calls sometimes, bizarre SMS-handling bugs after switching SIM cards (required factory resets, reoccurred several times), and bad cell reception compared to Samsung phones in the same location. They are just buggy, poorly-performing hardware. These bugs are all widely complained about online, with few reliable resolutions and little support from Google. We'll be going back to Samsung as soon as we get fed up enough to sell out the cash and ditch these suckers. Quite disappointing, because they seem like such a good product in theory but the execution is inadequate.