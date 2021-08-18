Cancel
SWAN-song: Scotland re-tenders WAN framework for up to £350m

By Lindsay Clark
theregister.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Scottish government is re-tendering the deal giving public bodies access to wide-area network services in contracts that could be worth up to £350m. Set to start from March 2023, the new deal will replace the existing Scottish Wide-Area network (SWAN) procurement arrangement that is supported by more than 90 public-sector organisations within the country, according to a tender notice. Around 6,020 sites are connected to the single broadband network, it said.

