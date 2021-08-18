SWAN-song: Scotland re-tenders WAN framework for up to £350m

The space agencies of the BRICS bloc – Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – have agreed to share some satellite sensing data. The BRICS bloc have a loose economic and diplomatic collaboration, framed around a desire to create a grouping big enough to represent a counterweight to other more established alliances and give emerging economies a collective voice in global affairs. One example of that ambition was the 2020 attempt to define e-commerce consumer protection standards to operate within the bloc, in the hope that work would influence other nations and even the UN to consider similar regulations.