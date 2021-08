It would be an understatement to say Daniel Ricciardo's start with McLaren has been disappointing so far. A big understatement, in fact. Ricciardo is one of F1's best overtakers, a winner of seven races since 2014 and a driver considered to be a title contender just waiting for a car to match. When he arrived at McLaren this year it was seen as sink or swim time for his new teammate, Lando Norris, alongside one of the most respected in the business.