There are two things I find very, very satisfying about living in Washington, D.C. First, we experience all four seasons: we’re having a hot summer right now, 2021 among the very hottest ever recorded. Every autumn, we actually have autumn. The trees lose their chlorophyll, revealing their leaves’ true yellow and brown and red colors. Every winter we have snow, like on the postcards. And every spring, the barren trees are reborn again in green leaves and flowering buds.