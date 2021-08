The MacBook Pro is getting a big display upgrade this year, according to various rumors. The upgrade concerns both the screen size and the quality of the display. Apple will launch a 14-inch MacBook Pro alongside a 16-inch model. Both will feature the same mini-LED technology first seen on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model. But Apple will continue improving the MacBook Pro and iPad display experience. As soon as 2022, Apple might launch the first laptops with OLED screens. Samsung is reportedly creating new technology to manufacture OLED screens bigger than 10 inches, eying Apple’s orders for new MacBooks and...