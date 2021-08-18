Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glynn County, GA

The contested morality of mandating masks

By ROSCOE SCARBOROUGH From the Murphy Center
Brunswick News
 8 days ago

Many Georgians have strong opinions about mask mandates. Savannah and Atlanta are mandating masks again. Gwinnett and other metro Atlanta schools are requiring students and staff to mask, while Glynn County is not. Governor Kemp maintains a rigid stand against statewide COVID restrictions. Pro-maskers and anti-maskers both contend that they hold the moral high ground. These attitudes toward face-coverings amid the COVID-19 pandemic reflect divergent moral worldviews on the left and on the right.

thebrunswicknews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
Glynn County, GA
Government
Glynn County, GA
Health
Local
Georgia Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morality#Georgians#Covid#Progressives#Conservatives#Justice#American#Collectivistic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Houston, TXtheleadernews.com

Mask mandates on for students in HISD

Houston ISD students will begin the school year on Monday under a requirement to wear masks in all buildings, after the district’s board of trustees unanimously upheld Superintendent Millard House II’s decision to defy Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s standing executive order prohibiting such mandates. Trustees approved the move just one...
Public HealthAntelope Valley Press

The dangerous rejection of mask mandates

— Genesis 22:1-2 Abraham, according to the Bible, was willing to do as God commanded, but at the last minute, Isaac won a divine reprieve. That option is not likely to save the many American children who are being offered up by parents and elected officials determined to defy science and public health experts.
EducationPantagraph

KUDOS: To Governor for mask mandate

As the grandparents of eight grandchildren, only two of which are eligible to have been vaccinated, I would like to express my thanks to Gov. Pritzker for the mask mandate for schools. Sadly only two of our grandchildren are in this state. Once again, thank you to the governor for...
Georgia StateBrunswick News

Mayors slam Georgia governor's move to limit virus measures

ATLANTA (AP) — The mayors of some of Georgia's largest cities on Friday slammed Gov. Brian Kemp's new order that aims to limit local efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. In an open letter, the mayors of Atlanta, Savannah, Athens-Clarke County and Augusta-Richmond County suggested the Republican governor was putting...
Harris County, TXnenewsroom.com

County mandates masks in schools

HARRIS COUNTY — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is going against Gov. Greg Abbott’s statewide ban on mask mandates and is issuing an order that requires face coverings to be worn in schools. The order, issued on Thursday afternoon, states all public and non-religious private schools along with licensed child...
ImmigrationBrunswick News

Biden's immigration challenge makes little sense with pandemic

The Biden Administration’s challenge to a court ruling that is forcing thousands of immigrants to remain in Mexico until properly processed for entry into the United States is just another example of just how out of touch Washington politicians are with their own confusing policies and the real world. It...
Georgetown, SCwfxb.com

Georgetown to Enforce Mask Mandate

Starting today, the city of Georgetown will be requiring anyone entering their facilities to wear a mask. Georgetown City Officials made the unanimous decision during a meeting last night. The mandate is effective immediately.
Collegesmaceandcrown.com

Mask Mandate Reinstated on Campus

Old Dominion University (ODU) released a statement from the office of the President Brian Hemphill to the student body on Aug. 10 reinstating an indoor masking policy that will go into effect on campus on Aug. 16 in response to the Delta variant COVID-19 surge. This was a decision made in compliance with the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC) recommendation, which states that all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, should wear a mask in public and indoor settings.
Clemson, SCyourpickenscounty.com

Clemson passes mask mandate

CLEMSON — In a special called meeting Friday, Clemson City Council unanimously approved a temporary mask mandate for schools, preschools, kindergartens and daycares within the city and voted 6-1 to mandate masks temporarily in indoor essential locations open to the public. Council split the two motions in the two-hour meeting...
Brunswick, GABrunswick News

Kemp sending in Georgia National Guard to fight COVID-19 surge

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations still on the rise in Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp deployed the Georgia National Guard Tuesday to hospitals across the state, including the Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. Kemp announced that 105 members of the Guard with medical training will head to 10 hospitals. “These...
Public HealthBrunswick News

Masks, vaccinations shouldn't be political

How many readers have been exposed to polio, measles and other communicable and sometimes deadly diseases? Maybe not many because politics didn’t take precedent over the health and well-being of all Americans, especially our children. I can remember when the Salk polio vaccine was administered to all school children, and...
Kanawha County, WVWOWK

Reactions to potential mask mandate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With the surge of the Delta variant in several counties throughout the state, Gov. Jim Justice (R) WV, addressed 13 News Chief Political Reporter, Mark Curtis’ question about if he would consider a county by county mask mandate. “Without any question it’s a good thought and...
Brunswick, GABrunswick News

People ignore the experts on COVID-19

COVID has re-emerged with a vengeance and is hitting our community hard. Younger people, including school children, are being infected. Public buildings are closing again. ICU beds are filling up. The health system is leasing a temporary morgue. Why are we in this situation?. Who among you doesn’t know someone...
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

NRA mocked after it’s forced to cancel AGM over Covid

The National Rifle Association has been mocked for cancelling its annual meeting because of Covid-19.The gun rights group announced that it would not longer be holding its AGM because of a surge in the virus in the host state of Texas.“We make this difficult decision after analysing relevant data regarding Covid-19 in Harris County, Texas. We also consulted with medical professionals, local officials, major sponsors & exhibitors, and many NRA members before arriving at this decision,” the group said in a statement.“The NRA Annual Meeting welcomes tens of thousands of people, and involves many events, meetings, and social gatherings.”The...
Georgia StateBrunswick News

Editorial Roundup: Georgia

Dalton Daily Citizen. August 17, 2021. Editorial: Do your part to stop the surge, get vaccinated and mask up. As the calendar turned from spring into summer, we felt confident that the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic was behind us. The economy was reopening, people started traveling again, events that...
Brunswick, GABrunswick News

Temporary morgue is a stark reminder of what hospitals are battling

It is a stark reminder of the reality we are in as a region that Southeast Georgia Health System had to bring in a temporary morgue facility as the number of COVID-19 patients continues to rise locally. But that is the reality at hand as the combination of the more contagious delta variant with low vaccination rates has put a strain on our local hospitals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy