Apple is on the road to introduce new MacBook Pro models, potentially later this year. The new machines will be powered by Apple Silicon as part of its transition from Intel processors. There has been a lot of details pertaining to the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. One of the biggest rumors is that Apple might be looking to ditch the Touch Bar in the upcoming lineup. While it is too early to speculate at this point, a new concept has emerged that replaces Touch Bat on the MacBook Pro models with a dock or case for Apple Pencil.