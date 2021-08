Tammy Abraham has completed a move from Chelsea to Roma in a deal worth 40million euros (£34m).The England forward has signed a five-year deal with the Serie A outfit and departs Stamford Bridge having scored 30 goals in 82 appearances after coming through the Blues academy.Abraham, who will wear the number nine shirt, said on his new club’s website: “You can sense when a club really wants you – and Roma made their interest clear immediately.🐺9⃣🖊️ 🆕 Welcome to #ASRoma, @tammyabraham! We are proud to support @ICMEC_official and other organisations around the world who are working tirelessly to bring...