Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The Latest: Germany says window for Afghan airlifts limited

By The Associated Press
Clinton Herald
 7 days ago

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by phone on Wednesday with U.S. President Joe Biden about the situation in Afghanistan, her office said. During the call, Merkel stressed the importance of enabling as many Afghans as possible who supported German military and civilian efforts in the country to leave. The two leaders “agreed to fly out as many people in need of protection as possible,” her office said.

www.clintonherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josep Borrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#European Union#Afghans#Taliban#Defense#Ap#Ljubljana#Eu#Sta News Agency#Logar#Air Force#C130j#The Defense Ministry#Italian Army#Iranian#Chinese#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
Country
Syria
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Denmark
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Place
Rome, IT
Related
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Afghan staff at US embassy trying to flee Kabul report being marked with paint by Taliban who follow them home

Local staff members who worked at the US embassy in Kabul have reported harassment at the hands of Taliban fighters on ground in their desperate attempt to leave Afghanistan. On their way out, many were spat on, cursed, almost separated from their children and some have now come under Taliban’s scrutiny as the armed group reportedly marked the house of a local embassy staff member with paint for further questioning, according to a report by the NBC news.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

Merkel says Germany will try to continue evacuating Afghans after August 31

Germany wants to continue evacuating civilians from Afghanistan after the US Army’s departure on August 31 and is considering using a civilian-operated airport in Kabul. This was communicated by Chancellor Angela Merkel to several deputies of her party before speaking in an extraordinary session in the Bundestag, the German Parliament, convened to analyze the crisis in this country and deal with other urgent issues that cannot wait until the end of the vacation period of the Chamber. “The end of the airlift in a few days cannot be the end of the efforts to rescue all the people in need of protection,” he said during his appearance.
ImmigrationPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

The Latest: Bulgaria says granting 70 Afghans asylum

SOFIA, Bulgaria — Bulgaria says it will grant asylum to some 70 Afghan citizens and their families. The country’s caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev told reporters on Wednesday that the Afghan nationals have previously worked at the Bulgarian Embassy in Kabul or within the Bulgarian military missions in Afghanistan. He...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: Putin criticizes US departure from Afghanistan

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the United States and its allies for leaving Afghanistan in chaos that raises potential security threats for Russia and its allies in Central Asia. Addressing Tuesday’s meeting of the main Kremlin party, United Russia, Putin noted that militants could use the turmoil...
Immigrationnwaonline.com

Europe fears Afghan refugee crisis after Taliban takeover

HANGEDIGI, Turkey -- From above, the new border wall separating Turkey from Iran looks like a white snake winding through the barren hills. So far it only covers a third of the 335-mile border, leaving plenty of gaps for migrants to slip across in the dead of night. Traffic on...
WorldFrankfort Times

The Latest: Germany says about 5k waiting to evacuate Kabul

BERLIN — Germany’s top military commander says he believes that about 5,000 people are waiting at the Kabul airport to be flown out. Gen. Eberhard Zorn said Monday the figure has declined from about 7,000 at the weekend. He says: “We are now trying internationally to reduce this number as far as possible to make room for others … and above all, ultimately to cushion somewhat the precarious accommodation and waiting situation there.”
Worldaudacy.com

The Latest: UN official says Afghan supplies low, seeks help

GENEVA — A top World Health Organization official says the agency only has “a few days left of supplies” for Afghanistan and wants help to ferry in 10 or 12 planeloads of equipment and medicine for its beleaguered people. Dr. Rick Brennan heads WHO’s eastern Mediterranean region that includes Afghanistan....
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

NATO's European Leaders Also Blamed for Kabul Debacle

U.S. officials are not alone in facing blame for miscalculating the speed of the Taliban offensive. European leaders and their security advisers are also coming under mounting criticism for misjudging how rapidly events would play out in Afghanistan once President Joe Biden had decided on withdrawing American forces from the central Asian country.
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
Aerospace & Defensedallassun.com

Germany airlifts another 172 evacuees from Kabul

Tashkent [Uzbekistan] August 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The Airbus A400M military transport aircraft of the German Air Force delivered another 172 evacuees from the Afghan capital to Uzbekistan, an employee of the Tashkent International Airport told Sputnik on Saturday. "Last night, an Airbus A-400M of the German Air Force delivered another group...
WorldPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

The Latest: Netherlands says first group of Afghans arrives

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch defense ministry says that the first group of Afghans evacuated from Kabul on Dutch military transport planes has arrived at a barracks in the northern Netherlands that has been transformed into a temporary accommodation center. The ministry said Friday that a group of 28...
U.S. Politicsknoxvilletimes.com

Biden says Afghan evacuation 'most difficult airlift' in hi

Washington [US], August 21 (ANI): Terming the evacuation from Afghanistan the 'most difficult and largest airlift' ever in the history, US President Joe Biden on Friday assured to get all Americans and allies out of the war-torn country. "Kabul evacuation is among the largest and most difficult airlifts in history,"...

Comments / 0

Community Policy