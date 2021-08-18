The Latest: Germany says window for Afghan airlifts limited

Germany wants to continue evacuating civilians from Afghanistan after the US Army’s departure on August 31 and is considering using a civilian-operated airport in Kabul. This was communicated by Chancellor Angela Merkel to several deputies of her party before speaking in an extraordinary session in the Bundestag, the German Parliament, convened to analyze the crisis in this country and deal with other urgent issues that cannot wait until the end of the vacation period of the Chamber. “The end of the airlift in a few days cannot be the end of the efforts to rescue all the people in need of protection,” he said during his appearance.