Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Our pick of the best late summer days out

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i6JS9_0bUy9g2w00
The Isle of Wight Aqua Park (Tapnell Farm/PA)

In a flash, it feels like summer is over – or did it ever really begin? But with a bank holiday to look forward to on Monday August 30 and hopefully some remaining warm days to enjoy, there’s still a chance to make the most of outdoor events, last-minute pop-ups and special seasonal festivals.

Brush up on art appreciation with an immersive exhibition about Van Gogh or take a steam train through Staffordshire on the world’s most scenic beer crawl. And rest assured even if it rains, the show will go on.

Surround yourself with art

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pYb2R_0bUy9g2w00
Visitors watch the immersive Van Gogh exhibition (Tristan Fewings/Getty Images/PA)

Step into a haze of sunflowers or embrace a starry night in an immersive art exhibition dedicated to the artist Van Gogh. Set up inside the old stable yard of The Old Truman Brewery in London’s East End the alternative art exhibition features 300 of the legendary Dutch painter’s sketches, drawing and paintings, all displayed using 360-degree digital projections.

Visitors can take part in a VR experience following a 10-minute journey through the artist’s life or unleash any flourishes of creativity in a drawing studio. Tickets cost from £19.90 for adults and £11.50 for children. Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience runs until February 2022. Visit vangoghexpo.com

Soak up the fun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=372uKb_0bUy9g2w00
The Aqua Park (Tapnell Farm/PA)

Even if the bank holiday weather turns out to be nothing more than a damp squib, there’s plenty of opportunity to make a splash at Aqua Park’s inflatable obstacle course in Yarmouth on the Isle of Wight. There are more than 20 challenges to tackle, including slippery climbing walls, giant free-fall slides and big bouncy balls.

Wetsuits are available to keep out the cold and there’s a spectator area for those who prefer to cheer from the side-lines. One-hour sessions cost £20, including a buoyancy aid and wetsuit. Book in advance online at tapnellfarm.com. Wightlink, who operate ferries from Portsmouth and Lymington, are running a Kids Go Free offer on August 30. Visit wightlink.co.uk

Do the bear necessities

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IzSvX_0bUy9g2w00

Born in 1915, toy historian William Simpson was an avid teddy bear collector. Up until his death eight years ago, the Dorset resident amassed 269 cuddly bears, each dressed in handmade clothes and given a different name and personality.

Saved from gathering dust in an attic, they are now on display as part of a new exhibition at Hampshire’s Milestones Museum – accompanied by cards handwritten by Mr Simpson to explain their individual backgrounds. Heart-warming and whimsical, the collection also raises discussions about our own obsession with teddy bears.

Completing the nostalgic picture, are a selection of vintage sweet stores and Edwardian shop fronts lining a route of recreated streets from the 1930s and 1940s. Tickets cost from £16.50 for adults and £10.75 for children; family £48.50. Visit milestonesmuseum.org.uk

Keep on the rails

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UXKll_0bUy9g2w00

All aboard the beer train! Serving up the perfect solution to avoid drink driving, Staffordshire’s Real Ale Trail is a pub crawl connected by rail. Travelling through the Churnet Valley on a heritage locomotive, the 5.5 mile journey claims to be the longest beer festival in the world.

Passengers can watch the countryside roll by while sampling a selection of 30 lagers and ales made along the route, either pulling up a stool at the train’s bar or revelling in the splendour or their 1950s carriage. A main bar is also set up at Froghall station, along with live bands. Diesel trains run throughout the day on August 28 and 29, with a steam service at 16.30; its full steam ahead on August 30. Tickets cost from £8 for adults and £6 for children Visit churnetvalleyrailway.co.uk

A day and knight to remember

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ejAWP_0bUy9g2w00
Knight School (Warwick Castle/PA)

Resurrecting medieval ruins with fun and frivolity, Warwick Castle make history thoroughly entertaining with their festivals and special events. This summer, they’ve launched a new outdoor cinema, a revamped Horrible Histories Maze brought to life by authentic 19th century vile smells, and an interactive trail starring Zog the friendly dragon who can help children learn how to fly, breathe fire and sword fight at Dragon School.

Between August 26-30, there are plenty of grown-up games too as part of a Sundown Spectacular (separate tickets cost £25). Listen to DJs and live bands while dining on street food as the towers dazzle with illuminations and a fireworks display. Day tickets from £20 per person. Visit warwick-castle.com

Picnic like a prince

It’s been a topsy-turvy year for the royals, but that hasn’t stopped the Queen from letting everyone into her backyard. This summer, for the first time in the palace’s history, the 39-acre gardens of Buckingham Palace are open to the public for self-guided tours and picnics. Famous features to look out for include a lake filled with three million gallons of water, attracting a riot of birdlife, the royal bees who produce honey for the Palace’s gift shop, and a Rose Garden with 25 beds of roses. The gardens will be open until September 19. Tickets cost £16.50 for adults and £9 for children. Visit rct.uk

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

220K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Days#Art Historian#Real Ale#Ferries#Dutch#Tapnellfarm Com#Hampshire#Edwardian#Dragon School#Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Festivallookout.co

BOLO Best Bets: Comedy festival, Shakespeare, skate art highlight our picks

Between fire season and the Delta variant, there’s no shortage of stuff to fret over. But we in Santa Cruz County are still holding up fairly well (at least compared to this time last year). This weekend, you can beat back anxiety at the opening of the Santa Cruz Comedy Festival, if you already have a ticket to the sold-out event (and not to worry, it’s going on for two more weekends after that).
Food & Drinksskiddle.com

Days out with Skiddle: The best experiences and attractions in the UK

We're back with even more amazing lifestyle events that are on Skiddle this week. If you fancy the theatre then you'll be spoilt for choice with this one but we have so much more from boxing to comedy and some delightful food and drink. Click on the event titles to learn more about them and get yourself booked on.
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Jurassic Quest and Summer Free Day top family fun picks

Walk among dinosaurs at this interactive exhibit featuring realistic, life-size animatronic dinosaurs. Meet baby dinos, go fossil digging and get into crafts and face painting. When: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 13-14, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 15. Where: NRG Center, 1 NRG Park. Details: $18-$36; jurassicquest.com/events/houston-tx Latin Beats. Downtown Aquarium hosts...
LifestylePosted by
DFW Community News

Our Intentional Summer

Seeing, I mean really seeing, the ones that I love,. as they are right now in these fleeting moments. Instead of letting uncertainty and change steal my mind away into a place of worry or fear,. I’m allowing it to gently push me to lean into the beautiful life that...
MoviesThe Day

Tipping Point: Our picks and pans (Otto Pizza; "Billy Summers"; "Stillwater")

Amanda Knox has criticized this movie for trying to “exploit” her life. And it clearly takes inspiration from her being convicted of murdering her roommate in Italy, before being released several years later. “Stillwater” portrays the injustices that can happen in the legal system and the impact those injustices can have on not just the person but their family. Matt Damon gives a terse, lock-jawed performance as a stoic Oklahoman whose daughter (Abigail Breslin) has been convicted of murder in France. He ends up trying to track down a person who, his daughter says, might actually have been the killer. That makes it sound like a thriller. It’s not. This Tom McCarthy-directed piece is more of a family/domestic drama. It’s slow in parts, and the story wanders quite a bit; Damon, for instance, falls in with a French woman with a young daughter. It intriguingly touches on cultural differences, prejudice and the view abroad of Americans. But it simply doesn’t hang together as a whole.
Visual ArtBBC

Trafalgar Square hosts National Gallery open-air artwork exhibition

Paintings including Botticelli's Venus and Mars and Gainsborough's Mr and Mrs Andrews are part of an open-air art exhibition in Trafalgar Square. The reproductions outside the National Gallery, which are the same size as the originals inside, will be on display until the beginning of September. Members of the public...
MoviesRoger Ebert

Summer Days, Summer Nights

The opening sequence of Ed Burns' "Summer Days, Summer Nights" introduces all of the characters in an energetic seamless montage, the camera roving through the small houses, following a girl as she rides her bike down the street, waving to neighbors, each person heading out to greet the day. It's Memorial Day Weekend in a Long Island beach town. These characters all live there, i.e., they are "townies" or "locals," and they work at marinas, beach clubs, restaurants, catering to tourists and wealthy vacationers. Burns (and cinematographer William Rexer) toss you into the midst of the intersecting relationships of this small community. Everyone knows everyone, so this is an effective opening for this mostly-effective film. "Summer Days, Summer Nights" is purely an ensemble film. There is no one lead. Every character has their own arc, and their own reckoning to face about their lives. This is well-trod ground for Burns as a filmmaker (and in general), but there's no shame in well-trod ground, not if you care about the subject and present interesting characters, which Burns mostly does.
Makeupgetthegloss.com

Glossy picks: the late summer beauty buys we loved this week

If it's new and you need to know about it, it'll be in our edit of beauty favourites. Summer is drawing to a close, but exciting beauty drops still coming in thick and fast. From the perfume we'll be wearing all autumn to a post-summer skin brightener, here are the latest launches we're making room in our routine for.
Gardeninginterlochenpublicradio.org

Outdoors: Sunflowers

With all of the buzz about Vincent Van Gogh this summer, we simply can’t escape images of sunflowers. Yes, he painted a lot of them and apparently, to this post-impressionist painter, sunflowers were a symbol of happiness and joy and he considered them sort of an artistic signature. Van Gogh...
Celebritiesdistrictchronicles.com

Charlie Watts and wife of 57 years pose in sweet final photo

Rolling Stones drummer and late music icon Charlie Watts attended one last charity event with Shirley Ann Shephard, his wife of 57 years. The couple smiled together at an event for the dog foundation Forever Hounds Trust in May 2020 in one of the last photos of Watts before he died.
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
MusicThe Independent

Sir Paul Mccartney pays tribute to The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

Sir Paul McCartney has posted a video on Twitter reacting to the death of The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts. The Beatles frontman sent his condolences to the late musician’s family and describes Watts as a “fantastic drummer, steady as a rock”. Watts, who joined the band in 1963, “passed...
Behind Viral VideosThe Independent

Watermelon pizza teased by Dominos Australia’s TikTok

A watermelon-based pizza has been teased by Dominos Australia’s TikTok account. Sharing the recipe on TikTok and Instagram Domino’s Australia filmed an employee putting the creation together with the chief not looking too impressed as he takes a bite out of the “acquired taste” pizza. “Y’all keep asking us for...
Sparta, WILa Crosse Tribune

Sparta to host late-summer music

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a pair of late-summer live music events. On Friday, Aug. 27 the Carlos Danger Band will perform in Mueller Square from 6-9:30 p.m. The free evening of music is sponsored by the Kriskindlmarkt Committee as a hut-building fund raiser. On Saturday, Aug....
Animalshometownheadlines.com

Keith Mickler’s Rome Grown: ‘They’re everywhere, they’re everywhere!’ The dreaded Armyworm is marching across numerous local lawns.

Does your lawn look like a herd of goats have attacked it? Leaving brown dead spots, patches, or maybe nothing but bare ground? If you take a close look, you will more than likely see armyworms marching across the lawn, eating everything in their path. If you answered yes, you have been invaded by a brigade of fall armyworms, and they mean business.

Comments / 0

Community Policy