Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Love Island 2021 review: Why are Faye and Aaron burning bridges this close to the end?

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hPOLJ_0bUy9fAD00

Say what you like about the cast of Love Island 2021, but my god, they are not giving each other an easy ride. Usually, with less than a week to go, the couples are settled and determined not to rock the boat, with any drama feeling like it’s being eked out to fill valuable minutes of screentime. It may not be, y’know, interesting, but an entire episode wasted on Priya and Brett talking about brie only for them to be dumped anyway is the sort of mundanity we’ve come to expect. But this series is different. Never have a group of islanders seemed more determined not to win £50,000 and burn all their bridges before they go. They say it shows they’re real, but when the fights feel so inconsequential, it’s hard not to roll your eyes.

The episode opened (and somehow stuck with for an entire hour) on the fall-out from the recent vote over which couples were the least compatible. Liberty and Jake took their votes in their stride (this is the closest you’ll get to me complimenting Jake all series), but Faye and Teddy and – for some reason – Mary and Aaron took it reeeeally personally. Now, it can’t be nice knowing your friends had to vote for you, but any normal human put in that situation would have an acceptance that it’s part of the game. I voted for someone, you voted for someone, we all had to vote for someone, no?

We forget that these are not real people – at least in that way. They have lived their lives as the sparkling, enigmatic main characters and the thought that someone would list them negatively is unfathomable. Faye and Teddy went on the warpath, figuring out exactly who voted for them and then going in. It’s difficult because Liberty, Kaz and Millie are Faye’s closest friends and she felt they should have told her if they had a problem with their relationship. But as the girls kept insisting, ranking someone second highest on a list doesn’t have to mean you actually think they’re incompatible, just within the frame of everyone else. But you can’t argue with Faye – if she really thinks Kaz and Tyler have been through exactly the same hardships as her and Teddy after the last few weeks, that’s on her.

Far more baffling, however, was Aaron and Mary’s anger at ending up in the bottom four. Sorry, it’s not that deep, you’re just the second most recent couple in. Kaz and Tyler ended up bearing the brunt again because they didn’t pick Priya and Brett, despite Priya entering on exactly the same day as Aaron. “You’re telling me genuinely that you look around this villa and you thought their connection was stronger than mine and Mary’s?” Aaron asked, before telling Kaz she “must be blind”. Kaz – a woman who has bodied every tongue that dared to rise against her in the villa – explained her points calmly and succinctly without every backing down. There was a clear winner and Aaron skulked away, only to try and have a go at her for talking about him in a conversation he’d just left. The determination to destroy your legacy this close to the end? I know it’s been an intense year, but sheesh.

The (intended) light relief at the end of the episode came in the form of the talent show, a moment I would usually watch on mute were it not for this review. If you can’t handle cringe, this was the scene to look away from as we were subjected to horrible dancing, horrible singing and Faye being horrible to everyone in roast form. However, my heart unexpectedly soared at the sight of Millie plonking out what was apparently an Ed Sheeran song on a wobbly keyboard. I’m still not won over by Millie and Liam again, but if that’s the thing that makes him admit he loves her, fair play.

It’s the show’s final week and I have honestly never felt so unsure about a group of contestants – or what on earth is going on. It feels like drama is being stretched out to fill these final episodes, but not by the producers. It’s the contestants who cannot let a single thing go. Maybe it’s proof that they’re really not in it for the money (because let’s be clear, this is not the kind of behaviour that endears you to the public). Maybe they just like shouting a lot. At this point, either makes sense.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

220K+
Followers
102K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Love Island#Burning Bridges#This Close
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Tyla

Love Island: All Over For Liberty And Jake In Dramatic First Look

We’re just days away from the Love Island final, but it seems as if one couple has torn itself apart. In a dramatic teaser for Thursday night’s episode, villa sweetheart Liberty Poole is seen striding through the villa, ripping her microphone off as something has clearly upset her. You can...
TV & Videosdistrictchronicles.com

Love Island fans celebrate as Jake and Liberty breakup ends in tears

After weeks of despair, fans finally rejoiced as Liberty broke up with Jake during the August 19 episode of Love Island. The 21-year-old was greeted with an outpouring of love on Twitter, with supporters saying they “appreciate” her. The pair got together on day one, though Jake initially had his...
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island review 2021: Casa Amor spells trouble for Jake and Liberty

It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for: Casa Amor is back on Love Island. After sneaking out of the main villa (not even having the courtesy to make the beds before they go), the boys were the proverbial kids in a sweetshop as they met six new female contestants. Possibly the most ridiculous boy is Jake, who despite having JUST asked Liberty to be his girlfriend, appeared to undergo a lobotomy at the sight of another blonde in a bikini. Let the games begin, indeed.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Love Island 2021 review: Did Chloe, Millie, Faye and Liberty sleep with their partners to stave off boredom?

Like an arctic seal in the desert, there are some things that are just not meant to be on Love Island. Earlier in the season, this role fell to Chuggs, a man so brazenly middle class, I am half certain his villa ticket was sponsored by Jack Wills. Then there was Georgia, the embodiment of a normal, lovely woman and thus utterly incompatible with the biosphere of the island. Finally, we have Brett, another outcast who has somehow swum adrift onto shore. Only this time it is much worse.
Posted by
The Independent

Love Island 2021 review: The public’s doubt over Jake is seeping into the villa – will he face the consequences?

Do you remember where you were when you first said "I love you"? Not the platonic or familial “I love you”, but the romantic kind. The kind that’s of monumental, earth-shattering importance. The kind that terrifies and excites, leaving you simultaneously at your most vulnerable and powerful, looking down from the precipice of human emotion and saying, "I’m going to take a leap here." That kind of "I love you".
TV & Videosohmymag.co.uk

Here's why Love Island's Mary and Aaron reckon they'll work on the outside

Wednesday night's Love Island saw yet another couple bite the dust ahead of Monday's finale. Despite winning the infamous baby challenge, Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson received the fewest votes from the public and were dumped from the villa. Although they're one of the newest couples on the show, they've revealed they're planning to stay together.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Fantasy Island - Hungry Christine/Mel Loves Ruby - Review

Someone asked how this version of the Fantasy Island compared to the original series. So, that question was very much on my mind as I watched this pilot. I think they were successful in capturing the spirit of the original show. I don't remember Mr. Roarke being quite as hands...
TV ShowsCosmopolitan

Love Island fans are obsessed with Priya's last minute chat with Faye

Love Island fans are absolutely obsessed with Priya Gopaldas's last minute chat with Faye Winter, where she informed the Islander she hadn't voted for Faye and Teddy Soares as the least compatible. Ahead of the Love Island final next week (it's on August 23rd, people!) the contestants were asked to...
TV SeriesThe Tab

Love Island receives over 24,000 Ofcom complaints after Faye’s outburst at Teddy

Love Island has received nearly 25,000 Ofcom complaints from the television watchdog after Friday night’s episode in which Faye shouted at Teddy following the movie night challenge. Ofcom confirmed they had received 24,763 complaints and were currently deciding whether to investigate. A spokesperson said: “We’ve received a high volume of...
Celebritiesrealitytitbit.com

Love Island: What has Chloe done to her hip? Bruises spotted by viewers!

During the ‘graduation ceremony’ on Love Island, viewers noticed that Chloe Burrows had a bruised hip, and are now worried about her. Her bruise was spotted the morning after four female Islanders decided to ‘graduate’ during the night, which included Chloe, Faye, Liberty and Millie. When she went up to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy