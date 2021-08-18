HAY Debuts Contemporary Homeware for Fall 2021
Danish design company HAY has released a new collection of homeware for Fall 2021 comprised of furniture, lighting and accessories bringing a refreshing aura to your space. The collection features a variety of home accessories that come in bold and vibrant colors. In lighting, the brand has introduced four shades of lamps, including a scalloped silhouette dressed in vivid colors or a mirror surface. Another design, Slant, arrives in a slanted cylindrical form with a weighted base influenced by Japanese creative Tsunao Nagasaki. Elsewhere, Matin is constructed with adjustable umbrella-like pleats in sophisticated colors. Lastly, the Bonbon lampshade is made of cotton wool handwoven onto a powder-coated steel frame.hypebae.com
