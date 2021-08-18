Senior Haredi Rabbi Kicks Out Anti-Vaxxer: Go Away, Meshuga

I’m tired of writing about COVID. I’m sure you’re tired of reading about it. I opened up Facebook this morning and my friends’ kid, who is too young to be vaccinated, has COVID. Gov. Bill Lee is all Parents know what’s best for their kids, but every parent I know wants masks in schools, as well as information about who has been exposed and whether someone their kid has been in contact with has it. They want to be able to keep their kids learning virtually if it’s too dangerous for them to be in large groups, and they want the government and employers to make that possible.