Senior Haredi Rabbi Kicks Out Anti-Vaxxer: Go Away, Meshuga
Dayan, kabbalist, and darshan Rabbi Ben Zion Mutzafi, Rosh Yeshiva of the Bnei Zion Yeshiva in Jerusalem and head of the Bnei Zion Badatz, on Sunday night chased away from his weekly class at the Musioff Synagogue in Jerusalem an anti-vaccines man who came in and interrupted his class. The elderly rabbi told the anti-vaxxer: “You’re evil, go away, you’re crazy! I guarantee that you are crazy, get out of here.”www.jewishpress.com
