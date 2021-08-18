Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $43.11 Million
Wall Street analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) will announce sales of $43.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.10 million. Lindblad Expeditions reported sales of $1.02 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4,126.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.www.modernreaders.com
