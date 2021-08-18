Cancel
Medical & Biotech

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) Price Target Cut to $9.50 by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. NASDAQ EYEG opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.39.

