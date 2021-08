Despite all that rain-soaked topsoil associated with Henri, we did manage to break 90 in many spots yesterday, including Logan Airport in Boston that got to 91°. That was a bit of a surprise, as a weak sea breeze reversed and the high temperature was at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. Today, we have high pressure settling right over New England and to our south, so it’s another hot one with plenty of sunshine and temperatures again near 90°.