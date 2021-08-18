Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.82.