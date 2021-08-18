United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 299.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,290 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.www.modernreaders.com
