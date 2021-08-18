Oppenheimer Weighs in on Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IAS)
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.www.modernreaders.com
