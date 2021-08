WALTHAM, MA (August 17, 2021) – According to the latest Running USA Survey, 61 percent of runners expect to participate in more races in 2021 than they were able to in 2020. With this optimism comes the need to reset, refresh, and rebuild for fall race season. Today, global performance running lifestyle brand Saucony announces the launch of the all-new Triumph 19, fully loaded with the brand’s luxurious PWRRUN+™ cushioning and premium details to focus on what really matters — getting to the starting line in a shoe that feels as good as it looks. The Triumph 19 is now available at saucony.com and select running specialty retailers globally.