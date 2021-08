LThe Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was expected by some to make an appearance at this year’s Galaxy Unpacked. While we got a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (among other devices, too), there wasn’t a peep about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. We’ve seen a number of leaks and rumors about this particular phone and we already know a decent bit of what there is to know about it, though there hasn’t been any kind of official unveiling. Now CAD models have leaked, courtesy of Evan Blass of @evleaks fame, and in White, Green, Gray, Violet, and Blue as well.